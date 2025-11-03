Care For Wild's Benefit Auction New York 2025

15 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001, USA

Zawadi Big 5 Coasters
Zawadi Big 5 Coasters
$45

Made in South Africa | Recycled Stainless Steel


Boutique Zebra Sling Bag
Boutique Zebra Sling Bag
$30

Made in South Africa

The Strength of Silence Rhino Broach
The Strength of Silence Rhino Broach
$2,400

In silver with Lab Diamonds and Cubic Zirconia | Courtesy of Astella Jewellery | Made to order

This exquisite brooch captures the quiet power of the rhinoceros, sculpted to align with our environmental and sustainability policy. A true work of artistry, each facet reflects resilience, protection, and timeless elegance. The contrast of midnight-black stones against icy white diamonds evokes the balance between strength and stillness, a creature that does not need to be loud to be legendary.

Brooch Detail: 
Diamonds - 3 Carat
The dimensions would be around length 1.4inch to 1.8inch and height be 0.8inch to 1.2inch 


Weight estimated at around 10-15grams


Zawadi Rhino & Baby
Zawadi Rhino & Baby
$150

Made in South Africa
Cold cast bronze | H = 18cm | L = 33cm

Original Rhino Footprint - Version 1
Original Rhino Footprint - Version 1
$80

Original Rhino Footprints - Version 2
Original Rhino Footprints - Version 2
$80

Orginal Rhino Tailprint
Orginal Rhino Tailprint
$80

Hippo at Leisure Cushion
Hippo at Leisure Cushion
$55

Made in South Africa | 58cm x 48cm

RAKU RHINO 'RiRi'
RAKU RHINO ‘RiRi’
$175

Made in South Africa through Community Projects Raku art is a traditional Japanese pottery technique known for its rapid firing and
cooling process, creating unique, unpredictable patterns and colors that reflect the beauty of imperfection.

Leopard at Leisure Canvas Rolled & Stretched
Leopard at Leisure Canvas Rolled & Stretched
$100

70cm x 100cm

Mawingo Jewellery Baked Enamel Pendant & Bracelet
Mawingo Jewellery Baked Enamel Pendant & Bracelet
$55

Made in South Africa | Nickel & Lead Free

RHINO ORPHAN 'TIPPIE & TAKAZANI' ORIGINAL SKETCH
RHINO ORPHAN ‘TIPPIE & TAKAZANI’ ORIGINAL SKETCH
$130

Made through community art projects in South Africa


Spirit Elephant Toiletry Bag
Spirit Elephant Toiletry Bag
$25

Made in South Africa | Toiletries not included

The Strength of Silence Rhino Pendant
The Strength of Silence Rhino Pendant
$2,400

Crafted in a powerful fusion of white gold and adorned with a mosaic of black and white lab diamonds, aligning with our environmental and sustainability policy, this beautiful Rhino Pendant is a bold tribute to resilience, rarity, and quiet strength. 
Each diamond is hand-set to accentuate the contours of the majestic creature, its stoic gaze, its formidable horn, its unwavering presence. 
Symbolising protection and grounded power, this piece embodies a silent force, making it more than a statement it’s a guardian demonstrating a true ‘heart for horns’.
Worn it as a reminder: strength doesn’t always roar.
Price in 9 Carat White gold with with Lab Diamonds $2,400 reserve
Price in silver with lab diamonds and Cz $1,700 reserve 

Pendant Detail:
Diamonds - circa 1.5 Carat 
Weight estimated 5-10g 
Approximate pendant length 20mm and 12-15mm in height



