Care For Wild's Benefit Auction New York 2025

Crafted in a powerful fusion of white gold and adorned with a mosaic of black and white lab diamonds, aligning with our environmental and sustainability policy, this beautiful Rhino Pendant is a bold tribute to resilience, rarity, and quiet strength.

Each diamond is hand-set to accentuate the contours of the majestic creature, its stoic gaze, its formidable horn, its unwavering presence.

Symbolising protection and grounded power, this piece embodies a silent force, making it more than a statement it’s a guardian demonstrating a true ‘

.

Worn it as a reminder: strength doesn’t always roar.

Price in 9 Carat White gold with with Lab Diamonds $2,400 reserve

Price in silver with lab diamonds and Cz $1,700 reserve