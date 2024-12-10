Care To Share For Multiple Families

"One Gift I Want" - Leapfrog Learn to Read Bundle;
"One Gift I Want" - Leapfrog Learn to Read Bundle;
Art Kit (Male 4 NEH)
"One Gift I Want" - Art Kit;
Art Kit Type or Theme: National Geographic
Super Hero Blanket (Male 4 NEH)
Super Hero Blanket;
Favorite clothing stores: Old Navy or Target
Educational Laptop (Male 3 NEH)
"One Gift I Want" - Schwarz Tech and Talk Exploration Laptop;
Schwartz Teach and Talk Exploration Laptop
https://www.target.com/p/fao-schwarz-teach-38-talk-exploration-laptop/-/A-90564506
Hat, Gloves, & Scarf (Male 3 NEH)
"One Gift I Need" - Hat, Gloves, & Scarf;
Preferred color: Black, Grey, Green or Red
Winter Jacket (Male 3 NEH)
"One Gift I Need" - Winter Jacket;
Jacket Size: 4T;
Jacket Type: Child;
Winter Jacket preferred color: Black, Grey, Green or Red;
Preferred Styles for items selected: Winter Coat - any would be loved;
https://www.kohls.com/product/prd-6806017/baby-toddler-boy-jumping-beans-3-in-1-systems-jacket.jsp?color=BlackOre&prdPV=4&isClearance=false
Favorite clothing stores: Old Navy or Target;
Clothing Outfit (Male 3 NEH)
"One Gift To Wear" - Clothing Outfit;
Clothing Outfit Size: 4T;
Waist/Length Measurement for Shorts: 4T;
Clothing Outfit Type: Toddler;
Clothing Outfit Preferred Color: Black, grey, green, or red;
Preferred Styles for item selected or Additional Information: Pant and Shirt;
Favorite clothing stores: Old Navy or Target
Pajamas & Slippers (Mom NEH)
"One Gift I Need" - Pajamas & Slippers
Pajamas Size: Large
Pajamas Type: Women's
Slippers Size: 10;
Slippers Type: Women's;
Favorite clothing stores: Kohl's or Target
Winter Jacket (Mom NEH)
"One Gift I Need" - Winter Jacket,
Jacket Size: Large,
Jacket Type: Women's;
Winter Jacket preferred color: Navy Blue, Black;
Preferred Style: Winter Coat
Book (Mom NEH)
"One Gift To Read" - Book;
Title/Genre: Devotional;
Reading Level: N/A;
Favorite Author/Subject: Devotional
NEH Family Fun Night In
Family Fun Night In: - Select one of the items below:
Cookie Baking Set for Decorating or Gingerbread House
Doll (Female 6 HOLG)
"One Gift I Want" - Doll;
Type or Theme of the Doll: Toy doll to comb hair and paint face;
Specify skin tone, hair, and eye color preferences for the Doll: Any is fine;
Additional Information: Doll to fix hair and play with makeup
Pajamas & Slipper (Female 6 HOLG)
"One Gift I Need" - Pajamas & Slipper;
Pajamas Size: 5T/6T;
Pajamas Type: Toddler;
Slipper Size: 11;
Slipper Type: Toddler
Shoes (Male 17 HOLG)
"One Gift I Want" - Sneakers 0r Boots;
Shoe Size: 10;
Shoe Type: Men's;
Additional Information: Sneakers or Boots
Pajamas & Slippers (Male 17 HOLG)
"One Gift I Need" - Pajamas & Slipper;
Pajamas Size: Large;
Pajamas Type: Men's;
Slipper Size: 10;
Slipper Type: Men's
Book (Male 17 HOLG)
"One Gift To Read" - Book
Title/Genre: Trivia;
Reading Level: N/A;
Favorite Author/Subject: N/A
Grill Accessories (Dad HOLG)
"One Gift I Want" - Grill Accessories;
Additional Information: Dad battling cancer
Pajamas (Dad HOLG)
"One Gift I Need" - Pajamas;
Pajamas Size: Large 36";
Pajamas Type: Men's;
Additional Information: Dad battling cancer
Underwear (Dad HOLG)
"One Gift I Need" - Underwear;
Underwear Size: Medium;
Underwear Type: Men's;
Additional Information: Dad battling cancer
Pots & Pans (Mom HOLG)
"One Gift I Want" - Pots & Pans to Cook for the family
Pajamas (Mom HOLG)
"One Gift I Need" - Pajamas;
Pajamas Size: Medium;
Pajamas Type: Ladies
"One Gift I Need" - Winter Hat, Gloves & Scarf;
Additional Information: Neutral colors for winter hat, gloves, and scarf
Clothing Outfit (Foster Mom NOSR)
"One Gift To Wear" - Clothing Outfit;
Top and Pants;
Outfit Size: XL;
Outfit Type: Ladies;
Additional Information: Likes Dark Colors
Lotion (Foster Mom NOSR)
Nice lotion for dry hands
Disney Shirt (Female 9 PO)
"One Gift To Wear" - Large Disney Shirt;
Shirt Size: Large;
Shirt Theme: Disney;
Additional Information: She loves Disney. She loves the defendant line of Disney, especially the new Red movie. Her favorite Disney character is Stitch.
PO Family Fun Night Out
Family Fun Night Out Activity:
Urban Air Gift Card
PO Family Gift Card
Gift Card to Walmart for the PO Family
Boxing Gear (Male 8 NOS)
"One Gift I Want" - Boxing Gear & Gym Bag
Kitchen Gadgets (Mom NOS)
"One Gift I Want" - Kitchen Gadgets;
Hobbies or Interests: Baking
NOS Family Fun Night In Activity
Family Fun Night In Activity: Baking Supplies
Kindle to Help With Reading (Male 6 FOW)
"One Gift I Want" - Kindle To Help With Reading
Additional Information: Has developmental delays
Gift Card (Grandma FOW)
"One Gift I Want" - Gift Card to Ross or Marshalls
Underwear (Grandma FOW)
"One Gift I Need" - Underwear;
Underwear Size: 7-8
Gift Card (Grandpa FOW)
"One Gift I Want" - Gift Card to Ross or Marshalls
Robe (Grandpa FOW)
"One Gift To Wear" - Robe;
Robe Size: Large;
Robe Type: Men's
Magazine (Grandpa FOW)
"One Gift To Read" - Fishing Magazines
Buckle Jeans (Dad TTE)
"One Gift To Wear" - Buckle Jeans;
Jeans Size: X-Large (34x32);
https://www.buckle.com/bke-tyler-stretch-jean/prd-16674GBP23347/sku-1704273432?size=34&dimension=32
Preferred Colors: Dark Colors;
Additional Information: Stretch Jeans;
Favorite clothing stores: Buckle or Academy
Hoodie (Dad TTE)
"One Gift To Wear" - Hoodie;
Hoodie Size: X-Large;
Preferred Colors: Dark Colors;
Favorite clothing stores: Buckle or Academy
Shirts (Dad TTE)
"One Gift To Wear" - Shirts;
Shirt Size: X-Large;
Preferred Colors: Dark Colors;
Favorite clothing stores: Buckle or Academy
Magazine (Dad TTE)
"One Gift To Read" - Magazine;
Title/Genre: Hunting / Sports;
Favorite Author/Subject: History
