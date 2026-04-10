CAREB State Conference 2026

Early Bird Registration - Member





🎰 Early Bird Special: Vegas Giveaway! 🎉

Secure your spot at the CAREB Conference early and you’ll be entered to win a 3-night Las Vegas getaway!

✨ Stay at a highly rated hotel

✨ Deluxe room for up to 4 guests

✨ Easy online booking—choose your travel dates

✨ 18 months to redeem your trip

Valued up to $970

This exclusive early bird bonus is for those who take action first, because opportunity rewards movement.

(Winner responsible for applicable taxes, fees, and travel arrangements)

Don’t wait…your conference ticket could turn into your next getaway! 🎉



















