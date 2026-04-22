Hosted by

Heels & Ties Too Success Inc

About this event

Career Pathways Entrepreneurship Enrichment Summer Camp- Dues

Will Be provided upon registration

Early Bird Camp Full Weekly Fees
$125
Available until May 20

The camp dues are $175.00 weekly and the early bird special is a $50.00 weekly discount. The $125.00 is already discounted.



Early Bird Full Payment Option
$500
Available until May 20

The camp dues are $175.00 weekly and the early bird special is a $50.00 weekly discount. The $125.00 is already discounted. Full Payment is $500.00.


Please Note: : All fees are due every Friday by 5:00 pm.


Early Bird Sibling Discounted Weekly Fees -
$100
Available until May 20

The camp dues are $125.00 weekly and the weekly sibling discount is $25.00 per additional sibling participant. The discount is automatically added at the $100.00 weekly rate.


Please Note: All fees are due every Friday by 5:00 pm.



Early Bird Sibling Discount Full Payment Fees
$400
Available until May 20

The sibling camp dues are $125.00 weekly and the weekly sibling discount is $25.00 per additional sibling participant. The discount is automatically added at the $100.00 weekly rate.



Summer Camp Full Payment Fees- after May 20
$700

The camp dues are $175.00 weekly x 4 = $700. This cost is after the early bird special expires May 20, 2026.


General Admission Summer Camp-Weekly Fees
$175

The camp dues are $175.00 weekly


Please Note: All dues are due every Friday by 5:00 pm.



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