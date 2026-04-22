Career Pathways Entrepreneurship Enrichment Summer Camp- Dues

About this event
The camp dues are $175.00 weekly and the early bird special is a $50.00 weekly discount. The $125.00 is already discounted.
The camp dues are $175.00 weekly and the early bird special is a $50.00 weekly discount. The $125.00 is already discounted. Full Payment is $500.00.
Please Note: : All fees are due every Friday by 5:00 pm.
The camp dues are $125.00 weekly and the weekly sibling discount is $25.00 per additional sibling participant. The discount is automatically added at the $100.00 weekly rate.
Please Note: All fees are due every Friday by 5:00 pm.
The sibling camp dues are $125.00 weekly and the weekly sibling discount is $25.00 per additional sibling participant. The discount is automatically added at the $100.00 weekly rate.
The camp dues are $175.00 weekly x 4 = $700. This cost is after the early bird special expires May 20, 2026.
The camp dues are $175.00 weekly
Please Note: All dues are due every Friday by 5:00 pm.
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