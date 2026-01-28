Construction Ready

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Construction Ready

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CareerEXPO & SkillsUSA Florida Sponsorship Opportunities & Booth Space

CareerEXPO Presenting Sponsorship
$100,000

Benefits of Becoming a Presenting Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (2,000+ attendees)
  • Free 10x10 booth space or $3,000 credit towards larger booth space
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Social media posts highlighting partnership
  • Recognition at graduations, hiring fairs, and in Construction Ready Classrooms
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
  • Participation & recognition at Annual Kickball Tournament
  • Invitation to the Champions' Awards Breakfast held annually in Atlanta
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CareerEXPO Platinum Sponsorship
$50,000

Benefits of Becoming a Platinum Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (2,000+ attendees)
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Social media posts highlighting partnership
  • Recognition at graduations, hiring fairs and in Construction Ready Classrooms
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
  • Participation & recognition at Annual Kickball Tournament
  • Invitation to the Champions' Awards Breakfast held annually in Atlanta
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CareerEXPO Gold Sponsorship
$25,000

Benefits of Becoming a Gold Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (2,000+ attendees)
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Recognition at graduations, hiring fairs and in Construction Ready Classrooms
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
  • Invitation to the Champions' Awards Breakfast held annually in Atlanta
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CareerEXPO Silver Sponsorship
$10,000

Benefits of Becoming a Silver Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (2,000+ attendees)
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
  • Invitation to the Champions' Awards Breakfast held annually in Atlanta
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CareerEXPO Bronze Sponsorship
$5,000

Benefits of Becoming a Bronze Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (2,000+ attendees)
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
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SkillsUSA Contest Sponsorship
$5,000

Showcase your company as an industry leader by sponsoring a competition at the SkillsUSA Florida State Leadership and Skills Challenge! You’ll gain direct access to top young talent, boost your brand visibility, and demonstrate your commitment to building the future workforce—all while celebrating the best of Florida’s skilled students.

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40x40 Whole World Sponsorship
$8,000

All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:

  • Premium placement within a themed world based on your construction sector
  • 40x40 booth space combined for expanded activation area
  • Opportunity to engage directly with students, teachers, and career counselors
  • Access to networking with several construction firms, workforce partners, and industry educators
  • Company logo and name on World signage 
  • Company listing in the official event guide and exhibitor map
  • Encouraged to display interactive demonstrations, table displays, custom equipment displays, simulations, giveaways, and/or prize drawings
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40x10 Booth Space Inside of a World
$4,000

All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:

  • Premium placement within a themed world based on your construction sector
  • 40x10 booth space combined for expanded activation area
  • Opportunity to engage directly with students, teachers, and career counselors
  • Access to networking with several construction firms, workforce partners, and industry educators
  • Company logo and name on World signage 
  • Company listing in the official event guide and exhibitor map
  • Encouraged to display interactive demonstrations, table displays, custom equipment displays, simulations, giveaways, and/or prize drawings
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20x10 Booth Space Inside of a World
$2,000

All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:

  • Placement within a themed world based on your construction sector
  • 20x10 booth space combined for expanded activation area
  • Opportunity to engage directly with students, teachers, and career counselors
  • Access to networking with several construction firms, workforce partners, and industry educators
  • Company logo and name on World signage 
  • Company listing in the official event guide and exhibitor map
  • Encouraged to display interactive demonstrations, table displays, custom equipment displays, simulations, giveaways, and/or prize drawings
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10x10 Booth Space
$1,000

All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:

  • Flexible placement within or adjacent to a themed World, based on availability and industry fit
  • 10x10 booth space combined for expanded activation area
  • Opportunity to engage directly with students, teachers, and career counselors
  • Access to networking with several construction firms, workforce partners, and industry educators
  • Company logo and name on World signage 
  • Company listing in the official event guide and exhibitor map
  • Encouraged to display interactive demonstrations, table displays, custom equipment displays, simulations, giveaways, and/or prize drawings
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