CareerEXPO & SkillsUSA Florida Sponsorship Opportunities & Booth Space

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Benefits of Becoming a Presenting Sponsor:
Benefits of Becoming a Platinum Sponsor:
Benefits of Becoming a Gold Sponsor:
Benefits of Becoming a Silver Sponsor:
Benefits of Becoming a Bronze Sponsor:
Showcase your company as an industry leader by sponsoring a competition at the SkillsUSA Florida State Leadership and Skills Challenge! You’ll gain direct access to top young talent, boost your brand visibility, and demonstrate your commitment to building the future workforce—all while celebrating the best of Florida’s skilled students.
All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:
All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:
All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:
All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!