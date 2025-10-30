Construction Ready

Construction Ready

CareerEXPO & SkillsUSA GA Sponsorship Opportunities & Booth Space

CareerEXPO Presenting Sponsorship
$100,000

Benefits of Becoming a Presenting Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (12,000+ attendees)
  • Free 10x10 booth space or $3,000 credit towards larger booth space
  • Recognition at SkillsUSA Champions Breakfast
  • Opportunity to participate in SkillsUSA Georgia Awards Ceremony
  • Branding on Construction Ready Student and Competitor shirts
  • 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Social media posts highlighting partnership
  • Recognition at graduations, hiring fairs and in Construction Ready Classrooms
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
  • Participation and recognition at Annual Kickball and Field Day Event
  • Invitation to State of the Industry and Awards Celebration
CareerEXPO Platinum Sponsorship
$50,000

Benefits of Becoming a Platinum Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (12,000+ attendees)
  • Recognition at SkillsUSA Champions Breakfast
  • Opportunity to participate in SkillsUSA Georgia Awards Ceremony
  • Branding on Construction Ready Student and Competitor shirts
  • 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Social media posts highlighting partnership
  • Recognition at graduations, hiring fairs and in Construction Ready Classrooms
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
  • Participation and recognition at Annual Kickball and Field Day Event
  • Invitation to State of the Industry and Awards Celebration
CareerEXPO Gold Sponsorship
$25,000

Benefits of Becoming a Gold Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (12,000+ attendees)
  • Recognition at SkillsUSA Champions Breakfast
  • Opportunity to participate in SkillsUSA Georgia Awards Ceremony
  • Branding on Construction Ready Student and Competitor shirts
  • 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Recognition at graduations, hiring fairs and in Construction Ready Classrooms
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
  • Invitation to State of the Industry and Awards Celebration
CareerEXPO Silver Sponsorship
$10,000

Benefits of Becoming a Silver Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (12,000+ attendees)
  • Recognition at SkillsUSA Champions Breakfast
  • Opportunity to participate in SkillsUSA Georgia Awards Ceremony
  • 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
  • Invitation to State of the Industry and Awards Celebration
CareerEXPO Bronze Sponsorship
$5,000

Benefits of Becoming a Bronze Sponsor:

  • Recognition at CareerEXPO (12,000+ attendees)
  • 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.
  • Recognition at constructionready.org
  • Inclusion in Annual Report
Champions Breakfast Sponsorship
$10,000

Boost your brand and energize 600+ students as they kick off their competition day! This program delivers inspiration from top education and industry leaders, features a panel of young professionals thriving in their careers, and caps it off with a powerful keynote speaker.


Includes 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.

SkillsUSA Contest Sponsorship
$5,000

Showcase your company as an industry leader by sponsoring a competition at the SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Challenge! You’ll gain direct access to top young talent, boost your brand visibility, and demonstrate your commitment to building the future workforce—all while celebrating the best of Georgia’s skilled students.


Includes 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.

Employer Workshop Sponsorship
$3,000

Show your commitment to growing the workforce by sponsoring the Employers Workshop! Your brand will be highlighted in front of company leaders and recruiters as they learn new ways to engage with students and teachers, strengthen WBL programs, and explore our Digital Platform that connects students to real career opportunities.


Includes 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.

Counselor Workshop Sponsorship
$3,000

Position your company as a champion of workforce development by sponsoring the Counselors Workshop! Your brand will be showcased to the very educators and WBL coordinators who guide students toward career paths, giving you direct visibility with the key influencers connecting young people to opportunities in the skilled trades.


Includes 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.

Lanyard Sponsorship
$2,500

Put your brand front and center with a lanyard sponsorship seen by every attendee throughout the event! Your logo will be worn by students, educators, and industry leaders all day long, giving your company maximum visibility and lasting recognition.


Includes 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session.

40x10 Booth Space Inside of a World
$6,000

All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:

  • Premium placement within a themed world based on your construction sector
  • 40x10 booth space combined for expanded activation area
  • Opportunity to engage directly with students, teachers, and career counselors
  • Access to networking with 300+ construction firms, workforce partners, and industry educators
  • Company logo and name on World signage 
  • Company listing in the official event guide and exhibitor map
  • 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session
  • Encouraged to display interactive demonstrations, table displays, custom equipment displays, simulations, giveaways, and/or prize drawings
20x10 Booth Space Inside of a World
$4,000

All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:

  • Placement within a themed world based on your construction sector
  • 20x10 booth space combined for expanded activation area
  • Opportunity to engage directly with students, teachers, and career counselors
  • Access to networking with 300+ construction firms, workforce partners, and industry educators
  • Company logo and name on World signage 
  • Company listing in the official event guide and exhibitor map
  • 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session
  • Encouraged to display interactive demonstrations, table displays, custom equipment displays, simulations, giveaways, and/or prize drawings
10x10 Booth Space
$3,000

All CareerEXPO Booth Space Partners Receive:

  • Flexible placement within or adjacent to a themed World, based on availability and industry fit.
  • 10x10 booth space combined for expanded activation area
  • Opportunity to engage directly with students, teachers, and career counselors
  • Access to networking with 300+ construction firms, workforce partners, and industry educators
  • Company logo and name on World signage 
  • Company listing in the official event guide and exhibitor map
  • 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session
  • Encouraged to display interactive demonstrations, table displays, custom equipment displays, simulations, giveaways, and/or prize drawings
Industry Partner (No Booth Space)
$2,000

All CareerEXPO Partners Receive:

  • Opportunity to engage directly with students, teachers, and career counselors
  • Access to networking with 300+ construction firms, workforce partners, and industry educators
  • Company logo and name featured on World signage
  • Company listing in the official event guide and exhibitor map
  • 3 complimentary entries into the industry-led Workforce Development Education Session

