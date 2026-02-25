Caregiver Reset & Resources

This table is reserved for registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving seniors and caregivers.





The Georgian Lakeside Caregiver Resource Event is a community-facing expo designed to connect caregivers and older adults with trusted, mission-driven organizations that provide education, advocacy, support services, and practical resources.





This event is open to both Georgian Lakeside residents and the surrounding community, creating an opportunity for meaningful outreach beyond a single senior living population.





Included:

• 6 ft table space

• Direct engagement with caregivers and seniors

• Opportunity to provide educational materials

• Option to donate a raffle item for increased visibility





We are curating organizations that align with a holistic approach to senior care, including caregiver support, chronic illness advocacy, dementia education, community services, and wellness-based programming.

Please note: We respect existing in-house agreements for home health and physical therapy providers. Those categories are not available for vendor registration.





Join us in creating a collaborative environment where caregivers can access trusted support and real solutions.