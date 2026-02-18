As a VIP, you will become a Friend of Caregiver University, enjoy priority access during registration, and receive an exclusive Caregiver University Conference 2026 T-Shirt, along with a special lanyard to signify your status. Your name will also be featured in our email newsletter, Currents, where Friends of Caregiver University can submit articles or stories for consideration, allowing you to share your experiences and insights with the community and over 4,000 subscribers.