Caregivers Retreat

222 Eden Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Single Occupancy
$950

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Double Occupancy
$550

$250 due June 1st 2026

$250 due Sept 1st 2026

Deposit- Double
$50

$250 due June 1st 2026

$250 due Sept 1st 2026

Deposit-Single
$50

$300 due April 1st 2026

$300 due June 1st 2026

$300 due September 1st 2026

Compassion Sponsor
$1,000

Perfect for small business, individuals, and organizations who want to give back.

Empowerment Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsors who believe in uplifting caregivers through rest, education and support.


Complete Care Sponsor
$3,000

For organizations committed to supporting caregivers' mental, emotional and physical wellness.

Includes:

-Logo featured on select retreat materials

-Social media recognition

Champion of Care Sponsor
$5,000

Ideal for companies who want visible, mission-aligned impact.

Includes:

-Prominent logo placement on retreat materials

-Vendor table at retreat

Logo and tag on social media sponsor announcement

-Recognition during event welcome

Legacy Leadership Sponsor
$10,000

Our highest sponsorship level, reserved for organizations committed to transforming the caregiver experience.

Includes:

-Naming recognition as a Presenting Sponsor of the Caregiver Retreat

-Speaking opportunity during opening or closing session

-Company logo on all retreat material, signage and attendee gifts

-Vendor/exhibit table with premium placement

Add a donation for My Oasis Co

$

