Caregivers Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
$250 due June 1st 2026
$250 due Sept 1st 2026
$250 due June 1st 2026
$250 due Sept 1st 2026
$300 due April 1st 2026
$300 due June 1st 2026
$300 due September 1st 2026
Perfect for small business, individuals, and organizations who want to give back.
Sponsors who believe in uplifting caregivers through rest, education and support.
For organizations committed to supporting caregivers' mental, emotional and physical wellness.
Includes:
-Logo featured on select retreat materials
-Social media recognition
Ideal for companies who want visible, mission-aligned impact.
Includes:
-Prominent logo placement on retreat materials
-Vendor table at retreat
Logo and tag on social media sponsor announcement
-Recognition during event welcome
Our highest sponsorship level, reserved for organizations committed to transforming the caregiver experience.
Includes:
-Naming recognition as a Presenting Sponsor of the Caregiver Retreat
-Speaking opportunity during opening or closing session
-Company logo on all retreat material, signage and attendee gifts
-Vendor/exhibit table with premium placement
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!