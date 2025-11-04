Caren Koslow Party After Dark Raffle 2025

Perfect for birthdays or class celebrations, this magical daytime experience is designed for up to 12 children over the course of two hours. Young guests will enjoy dress-up and make-believe with child-safe retired costumes and props, a mini dance class led by TBT teaching artists, and a showcase finale featuring a five-minute “royal variation” performed for parents. The celebration includes lemonade and petite pastries, personalized certificates for each young dancer, and themed party favors such as tiaras, wands, or prince ribbons.





Value: $1,200