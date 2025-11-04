Caren Koslow Party After Dark Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Experience the magic where it all begins—behind the scenes. Enjoy a private tech rehearsal for up to 10 guests, complete with champagne and charcuterie, followed by an intimate conversation with Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe and a Principal Dancer. Each guest will receive a pair of signed pointe shoes, and the experience concludes with a commemorative group photo on stage with the artists.
Value: $3,500
Indulge in a luxury arts and culture weekend across DFW. This package includes a two-night stay in a deluxe guestroom at Hotel Drover with a $100 dining credit, two VIP tickets to Swan Lake, and a pre-show champagne toast for two. It’s the ultimate blend of relaxation and world-class ballet.
Value: $1,900
Where movement meets mindfulness, this experience begins with a private in-studio ballet workout for 12, led by a TBT instructor. After class, guests will enjoy a Bellini and prosecco brunch with petite pastries in the new Fort Worth Studio, along with a 360° photo booth to capture unforgettable moments.
Value: $2,800
Perfect for birthdays or class celebrations, this magical daytime experience is designed for up to 12 children over the course of two hours. Young guests will enjoy dress-up and make-believe with child-safe retired costumes and props, a mini dance class led by TBT teaching artists, and a showcase finale featuring a five-minute “royal variation” performed for parents. The celebration includes lemonade and petite pastries, personalized certificates for each young dancer, and themed party favors such as tiaras, wands, or prince ribbons.
Value: $1,200
Buy four tickets, receive one complimentary
