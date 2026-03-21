Carerra de las Rosas

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for the 5k run and 1k walk/run. Every registrant will receive an inaugural t-shirt, inaugural bib, and while supplies last, an inaugural gift! Carrera registration opens at 8:00 a.m. The 5k starts at 9:00 a.m. and the 1k walk is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Each participant receives a medal and a rose upon completing their run, walk, or stroll. Carrera will occur rain or shine and there are no refunds.