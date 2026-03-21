Carerra de las Rosas

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for the 5k run and 1k walk/run. Every registrant will receive an inaugural t-shirt, inaugural bib, and while supplies last, an inaugural gift! Carrera registration opens at 8:00 a.m. The 5k starts at 9:00 a.m. and the 1k walk is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Each participant receives a medal and a rose upon completing their run, walk, or stroll. Carrera will occur rain or shine and there are no refunds.
Every registrant will receive an inaugural t-shirt, inaugural bib, and while supplies last, an inaugural gift! Carrera registration opens at 8:00 a.m. The 5k starts at 9:00 a.m. and the 1k walk is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Each participant receives a medal and a rose upon completing their run, walk, or stroll. Carrera will occur rain or shine and there are no refunds.
Every registrant will receive an inaugural t-shirt, inaugural bib, and while supplies last, an inaugural gift! Carrera registration opens at 8:00 a.m. The wheelchair Roll is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Each participant receives a medal and a rose upon completing their run, walk, or stroll. Carrera will occur rain or shine and there are no refunds.
Every kid will receive an inaugural t-shirt and inaugural bib. Carrera registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and the Kid Run is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Each kid receives a medal and a rose upon completing their run, walk, or stroll. Carrera will occur rain or shine and there are no refunds.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!