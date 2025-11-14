CARES 2026 Season Sponsorship

·Presenting Season Sponsor on all Promotional Material

-At all events

·TV/Radio Speaking Opportunities

-At Neon Night, Different Not Less 5K, Sensory Circus

·Video on Video Board

-At Neon Night

·Sponsor the Black Light Suite

-At Neon Night

·Speaking Opportunities at Opening/Award Ceremonies

-At Different Not Less 5K, Sensory Circus

·Logo Displayed at Monthly/Weekly Events

-At all events

·Sponsor an Activity Suite

-At Neon Night

·Logo on all Promotional Materials

-At all events

·Logo on CARES Website & Monthly Newsletter All Year

·Logo on Video Board

-At Neon Night

·Logo on Event T-Shirts

-At Different Not Less 5K, Sensory Circus

·Logo on Event Banners

-At Neon Night, Different Not Less 5K, Sensory Circus, Spooktacular, Light the Night

·Business Promotional Items in Event Gift Bag

-Different Not Less 5K, Sensory Circus

·Event Signage

-At Neon Night, Different Not Less 5K, Sensory Circus, Spooktacular, Light the Night

·Vendor Space Available

-At Neon Night, Different Not Less 5K, Sensory Circus, Spooktacular, Light the Night

·Social Media Recognition

-At all events

·Free Tickets

-At Neon Night, Different Not Less 5K, Sensory Circus, Spooktacular, Light the Night