CARES Au-some Golf Tournament 2025 Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor on all Promo, Speak at Welcome & Awards, Video, Premium On Course Exhibit, 2 Red Tees/Team, 10 Raffle Tickets/Player, 2 Mulligans/Player, Banner Signage, 2 Team Entries, Business Promotional Items in Gift Bag, Social Media Recognition, Hole Signage, Presenting Sponsor at Halloween Event. Selecting this ticket will include no charges at checkout and we will send you an invoice.