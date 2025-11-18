CARES Post Prom Silent Auction

Hosted by
FREE DELIVERY! (within 15 miles of Clear Lake)
Look at these great Shop Small Opportunities!
Glen's Tire $100
NIP - 3-month membership ($60 value)
Lake Effect $50
Weathered Elements $50
Paws at the Lake $35
Red Geranium $25
Hairapy $25
Chamber Bucks $75 (Eva Marie's)
Fareway $20
Holiday mug, Geometry towel and Lillie Mae chocolates (Elf not included)
Thanks to all of these generous Clear Lake local Shop Small options. Please support them this holiday season!
Keep them all for yourself, or share the Dine Clear Lake joy!
Culver's $90 (misc certificates)
Subway $50
Randy's Market $50
The Other Place $50
The Boulevard $50
McDonald's $40 (misc certificates)
Cabin Coffee $40
Fizz Co $20
Chamber Bucks $40
Holiday mug included!
Thanks to all of these generous Clear Lake dining options. Please support them this holiday season!
Bring the season to life with this gorgeous, fresh holiday planter from Blanchard’s Blossoms. Beautifully arranged with magnolia leaves, mixed evergreens, and rich red and natural accents, this 360-degree decorated display adds festive charm to any home or business.
Valued at $250, this stunning piece is even more beautiful in person — a true holiday standout!
Add some fresh sparkle to your holiday season with this festive, show-stopping Blanchard's Blossoms 360-degree evergreen arrangement. Designed with glittering accents and lush greenery, it brings instant warmth and beauty to any home or business.
Valued at $250, this stunning piece is sure to elevate your décor and brighten your holiday spirit!
Cozy Up Gift Basket - Light the fire, pour the cocoa, and say "cheese!" Enjoy a mini Solo smokeless stove, festive hand-painted mugs, marshmallow-topped cocoa fixings, and an Instaprint -at-home photo printer to document the perfect night in. Bank Iowa wishes you warmth, laughter and lasting memories! ($300 value)
Is there anything not to love about Starboard Market? Celebrate the holidays with friends, family — and incredible food! This package $150 gift certificate to share… or keep all to yourself. A sweet way to make any gathering unforgettable!
Treat someone special — or indulge yourself — with a rejuvenating Still Waters Day & Scalp Spa experience complete with premium self-care products. Enjoy a two-hour luxurious “Celebration Ritual” treatment, featuring a relaxing facial and restorative scalp service designed to melt away holiday stress. This unforgettable experience alone is valued at $215.
To elevate the pampering even further, this package also includes an assortment of high-quality spa products from Farmhouse Fresh, including a Face Mask Sampler, Delight Instant Pedicure, and Pajama Paste Soothing Active Yogurt Mask — bringing the total package value to over $320.
A perfect gift for someone you love… or the ultimate treat for yourself!
