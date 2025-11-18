Hosted by

THE CLEAR LAKE PARENT COMMUNICATION NETWORK INC.

About this event

Sales closed

CARES Post Prom Silent Auction

Pick-up location

FREE DELIVERY! (within 15 miles of Clear Lake)

SHOP CLEAR LAKE - $425 Local Gift Certificate Package item
SHOP CLEAR LAKE - $425 Local Gift Certificate Package item
SHOP CLEAR LAKE - $425 Local Gift Certificate Package item
SHOP CLEAR LAKE - $425 Local Gift Certificate Package
$50

Starting bid

Look at these great Shop Small Opportunities!

Glen's Tire $100

NIP - 3-month membership ($60 value)

Lake Effect $50

Weathered Elements $50

Paws at the Lake $35

Red Geranium $25

Hairapy $25

Chamber Bucks $75 (Eva Marie's)

Fareway $20

Holiday mug, Geometry towel and Lillie Mae chocolates (Elf not included)

Thanks to all of these generous Clear Lake local Shop Small options. Please support them this holiday season!

DINE CLEAR LAKE - $425 Local Gift Certificate Package item
DINE CLEAR LAKE - $425 Local Gift Certificate Package item
DINE CLEAR LAKE - $425 Local Gift Certificate Package item
DINE CLEAR LAKE - $425 Local Gift Certificate Package
$50

Starting bid

Keep them all for yourself, or share the Dine Clear Lake joy!

Culver's $90 (misc certificates)

Subway $50

Randy's Market $50

The Other Place $50

The Boulevard $50

McDonald's $40 (misc certificates)

Cabin Coffee $40

Fizz Co $20

Chamber Bucks $40

Holiday mug included!

Thanks to all of these generous Clear Lake dining options. Please support them this holiday season!

Fresh Greenery Planter - $250 Natural and Festive item
Fresh Greenery Planter - $250 Natural and Festive item
Fresh Greenery Planter - $250 Natural and Festive item
Fresh Greenery Planter - $250 Natural and Festive
$50

Starting bid

Bring the season to life with this gorgeous, fresh holiday planter from Blanchard’s Blossoms. Beautifully arranged with magnolia leaves, mixed evergreens, and rich red and natural accents, this 360-degree decorated display adds festive charm to any home or business.

Valued at $250, this stunning piece is even more beautiful in person — a true holiday standout!

Sparkling Porch Plant - $250 Glittery & Gorgeous! item
Sparkling Porch Plant - $250 Glittery & Gorgeous! item
Sparkling Porch Plant - $250 Glittery & Gorgeous! item
Sparkling Porch Plant - $250 Glittery & Gorgeous!
$50

Starting bid

Add some fresh sparkle to your holiday season with this festive, show-stopping Blanchard's Blossoms 360-degree evergreen arrangement. Designed with glittering accents and lush greenery, it brings instant warmth and beauty to any home or business.

Valued at $250, this stunning piece is sure to elevate your décor and brighten your holiday spirit!

Cozy up and Stay In Basket - $300 Value item
Cozy up and Stay In Basket - $300 Value item
Cozy up and Stay In Basket - $300 Value
$50

Starting bid

Cozy Up Gift Basket - Light the fire, pour the cocoa, and say "cheese!" Enjoy a mini Solo smokeless stove, festive hand-painted mugs, marshmallow-topped cocoa fixings, and an Instaprint -at-home photo printer to document the perfect night in. Bank Iowa wishes you warmth, laughter and lasting memories! ($300 value)

STARBOARD MARKET - $150 Value item
STARBOARD MARKET - $150 Value
$50

Starting bid

Is there anything not to love about Starboard Market? Celebrate the holidays with friends, family — and incredible food! This package $150 gift certificate to share… or keep all to yourself. A sweet way to make any gathering unforgettable!

Still Waters Spa Treatment & Product Gift- $320 Value item
Still Waters Spa Treatment & Product Gift- $320 Value item
Still Waters Spa Treatment & Product Gift- $320 Value item
Still Waters Spa Treatment & Product Gift- $320 Value
$50

Starting bid

Treat someone special — or indulge yourself — with a rejuvenating Still Waters Day & Scalp Spa experience complete with premium self-care products. Enjoy a two-hour luxurious “Celebration Ritual” treatment, featuring a relaxing facial and restorative scalp service designed to melt away holiday stress. This unforgettable experience alone is valued at $215.

To elevate the pampering even further, this package also includes an assortment of high-quality spa products from Farmhouse Fresh, including a Face Mask SamplerDelight Instant Pedicure, and Pajama Paste Soothing Active Yogurt Mask — bringing the total package value to over $320.

A perfect gift for someone you love… or the ultimate treat for yourself!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!