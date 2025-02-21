CARES Sensory Circus Sponsor

Sensory Circus Benefits:
*30 tickets to Sensory Walk
*Televised Speaking Opportunity
*Presenting Partner Status on all Circus Promotional Materials
*Presenting Sponsor Banner at The Big Top
*Opening Ceremonies Speaking Opportunity
*Logo Displayed at all Monthly Family Events
*Logo Displayed on Sensory Circus Posters
*Logo on CARES Website and Monthly Newsletter
*Logo on Event T-Shirt
*Company Name/Logo on Circus Banner
*Logo Displayed on a Yard Sign along the Sensory Walk Path
*Social Media Recognition
*Business Promotional Items Included in Circus Gift Bags
*Table Space to Promote your Business or Sell Merchandise
Stim City Benefits:
*Private Suite for 20 people with personal waitress and 2 parking passes at Stim City Ball Game
*Video on Jumbotron
*Logo on jumbotron
*Logo Displayed on event banner
*Vendor Space on concourse
Stim City Benefits:
*Private Suite for 20 people with personal waitress and 2 parking passes at Stim City Ball Game
*Video on Jumbotron
*Logo on jumbotron
*Logo Displayed on event banner
*Vendor Space on concourse
Ringmaster
$5,000
Sensory Circus Benefits:
*30 tickets to Sensory Walk
*Logo Displayed at all Monthly Family Events
*Logo Displayed on Sensory Circus Posters
*Logo on CARES Website and Monthly Newsletter
*Logo on Event T-Shirt
*Company Name/Logo on Circus Banner
*Logo Displayed on a Yard Sign along the Sensory Walk Path
*Social Media Recognition
*Business Promotional Items Included in Circus Gift Bags
*Table Space to Promote Your Business or Sell Merchandise
Stim City Benefits:
*20 Tickets to Stim City Ballgame
*Logo on jumbotron
*Logo Displayed on event banner
*Vendor Space on concourse
Lion Tamer
$2,500
Sensory Circus Benefits:
*10 tickets to Sensory Walk
*Logo Displayed on Sensory Circus Posters
*Logo on CARES Website and Monthly Newsletter
*Logo on Event T-Shirt
*Company Name/Logo on Circus Banner
*Logo Displayed on a Yard Sign Along the Sensory Walk Trail and at a Sensory Station Along the Walk Trail
*Social Media Recognition
*Business Promotional Items Included in Circus Gift Bags
*Table Space to Promote your Business or Sell Merchandise
Stim City Benefits:
*10 Tickets to Stim City Ballgame
*Logo Displayed on Event Banner
*Vendor Space on Concourse
, Circus pages & Listed as Community Partner on CARES webpage all year
*Business promotional items included in race & Circus gift bags
* Set up a sensory Suite @ Neon Nights Your team designs and decorates with assistance from CARES) Company Logo displayed at Suite
*Company name on Race & Circus Shirts
*Recognition at start of 5K & through out Circus
*Company Name/Logo on Jumbo tron @ Neon Nights, 5K banner & Circus banner
Aerialist
$1,000
Sensory Circus Benefits:
*8 Tickets to Sensory Walk
*Logo on Event T-Shirt
*Company Name/Logo on Circus Banner
*Logo Displayed on a Yard Sign along the Sensory Walk Trail
*Social Media Recognition
*Business Promotional Items Included in Circus Gift Bags
*Table Space to Promote your Business or Sell Merchandise Stim City Benefits:
*6 Tickets to Stim City Ballgame
*Logo Displayed on Event Banner
*Vendor Space on Concourse
Magician
$500
Sensory Circus Benefits:
*4 Tickets to Sensory Walk
*Company Name/Logo on Circus Banner
*Logo Displayed on a Yard Sign along the Sensory Walk Trail
*Social Media Recognition
*Business Promotional Items Included in Circus Gift Bags
*Table Space to Promote your Business or Sell Merchandise
Stim City Benefits:
*4 Tickets to Stim City Ballgame
*Vendor Space on Concourse
*Company name/logo on 5K website & Facebook event page
*Business promotional items included in race bag
*Table space/tent at Neon Nights
*Company Logo on race bag
Juggler
$250
Sensory Circus Benefits:
*2 Tickets to Sensory Walk
*Logo Displayed on a Yard Sign along the Sensory Walk Trail
*Social Media Recognition
*Business Promotional Items Included in Circus Gift Bags
*Table Space to Promote your Business or Sell Merchandise
Vendor
$30
Sensory Circus Benefits:
*Table Space to Promote your Business or Sell Merchandise
Invoice Me
free
Please select this option if you plan to pay by check and need an invoice sent. Do not select any other options.
Please indicate your level of sponsorship in the follow-up questions.
