CARES Sensory Circus Sponsor

Sensory Circus Benefits: *10 tickets to Sensory Walk *Logo Displayed on Sensory Circus Posters *Logo on CARES Website and Monthly Newsletter *Logo on Event T-Shirt *Company Name/Logo on Circus Banner *Logo Displayed on a Yard Sign Along the Sensory Walk Trail and at a Sensory Station Along the Walk Trail *Social Media Recognition *Business Promotional Items Included in Circus Gift Bags *Table Space to Promote your Business or Sell Merchandise Stim City Benefits: *10 Tickets to Stim City Ballgame *Logo Displayed on Event Banner *Vendor Space on Concourse , Circus pages & Listed as Community Partner on CARES webpage all year *Business promotional items included in race & Circus gift bags * Set up a sensory Suite @ Neon Nights Your team designs and decorates with assistance from CARES) Company Logo displayed at Suite *Company name on Race & Circus Shirts *Recognition at start of 5K & through out Circus *Company Name/Logo on Jumbo tron @ Neon Nights, 5K banner & Circus banner

Sensory Circus Benefits: *10 tickets to Sensory Walk *Logo Displayed on Sensory Circus Posters *Logo on CARES Website and Monthly Newsletter *Logo on Event T-Shirt *Company Name/Logo on Circus Banner *Logo Displayed on a Yard Sign Along the Sensory Walk Trail and at a Sensory Station Along the Walk Trail *Social Media Recognition *Business Promotional Items Included in Circus Gift Bags *Table Space to Promote your Business or Sell Merchandise Stim City Benefits: *10 Tickets to Stim City Ballgame *Logo Displayed on Event Banner *Vendor Space on Concourse , Circus pages & Listed as Community Partner on CARES webpage all year *Business promotional items included in race & Circus gift bags * Set up a sensory Suite @ Neon Nights Your team designs and decorates with assistance from CARES) Company Logo displayed at Suite *Company name on Race & Circus Shirts *Recognition at start of 5K & through out Circus *Company Name/Logo on Jumbo tron @ Neon Nights, 5K banner & Circus banner

seeMoreDetailsMobile