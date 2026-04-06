?! Careyes Foundation's Easter Auction - Last Call

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Secluded on the cliffside enclave, these one-bedroom suites offer elevated views of the ocean and the natural reserve. With your own 13-metre (43-foot) infinity swimming pool, a hammock and an outdoor shower, you may never wish to leave. Includes unlimited access to the Golf course. Valued at $ 3,900 USD.
Subject to availability, excludes holidays. valid till Dec 26th, 2026
Donated by Four Seasons Tamarindo
Starting bid
4-night stay in a stylish apartment at Copal in Aldea Zama, Tulum—perfect for a couple. Enjoy a relaxing getaway with cleaning service included. Valued at $1,200 USD.
Advance booking required. Blackout dates apply (holidays and long weekends). Valid through march 2027.
Donated by Jose Manuel Torres
Starting bid
Invite a friend to a day of golf at the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, playing amid sweeping ocean views and lush tropical forest. A world-class course set in one of Mexico’s most breathtaking coastal landscapes. Valued at $510 USD.
Subject to availability, excludes holidays. valid till Dec 26th, 2026
Donated by Four Seasons Tamarindo
Starting bid
“Lost wax” bronze sculpture numbered and signed by Lorena Contreras Mañon, Architect and Sculptor
Donated by Lorena Possenbacher
Starting bid
Set out on a three-hour private boat experience aboard La Paloma and discover Careyes from the water. Explore secluded beaches accessible only by boat, fish with one of Careyes’ most skilled fishermen, or simply relax and drift along the coast. Whale season is here, offering dolphins and whale encounters along the way. For up to 8 guests. Valued at $500 USD.
Donated by Christina de Limur
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-hour live interactive performance by the Tuesday Band, a beloved local rock group known for rich harmonies and a genre-spanning sound. Their repertoire blends American rock covers with Latin American grooves, French rock influences, blues, and other global styles, creating an energetic and engaging atmosphere. Includes audio equipment rental and setup, making it an ideal experience for private gatherings, celebrations, or community events. Valued at $1000 USD.
Subject to availability, valid till November 2026.
Donated by the Tuesday Band
Starting bid
Transport yourself to paradise with COQUI COQUI’s iconic fragrances, crafted as sensory journeys inspired by sun-drenched landscapes, ocean air, and care-free travels. This $500 USD gift certificate may be used toward COQUI COQUI merchandise and is redeemable at the Casa Pueblo Concept Store in Plaza de los Caballeros del Sol, Pueblo Careyes.
Donated by Víctor Jímenez
Starting bid
Bring the Casa Pueblo Living aesthetic into your home with a $2,500 USD gift certificate, redeemable toward a curated selection of furniture, décor, and design pieces that reflect the Careyes spirit—natural materials, artisanal craftsmanship, and timeless style. Valid till Dec 2026.
Donated by Víctor Jimenez
Starting bid
Experience a guided sunset hike from Teopa Beach through lush native landscapes to the iconic Piramideon, a hidden subterranean gallery carved into the hillside. The journey continues to the Center of the Universe, a unique meditation point offering sweeping views of jungle and marshlands. An unforgettable Careyes experience blending nature, art, and reflection for up to four people. Value: $280 US
Donated by Heyoka Nature
Starting bid
Unwind in the comfort of your own home with a 90-minute massage and facial experience offered by our own Teacher Carmen. With a calm, attentive approach, Carmen creates a deeply restorative session tailored to your needs—combining therapeutic touch and mindful facial care to leave you feeling relaxed, refreshed, and renewed.
A generous moment of care, offered with the same warmth and dedication she brings to her work with the Careyes Foundation. Value: $150 US
Donated by Carmen Huerta. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
A private, guided tarot reading for clarity and perspective. Calm, intuitive, and more practical than you’d expect. In your home in Careyes.
Predictions depend on good questions.
Offered by Montse. Value: $ 150 US
Donated by Careyes Foundation Director Montserrat López
Starting bid
Explore your voice as a space for emotional expression through singing classes led by the Careyes Foundation’s music teacher and vocal coach. These sessions invite you to build confidence, connect with your voice, and explore new ways of self-expression through song, cultivating presence and authenticity at any level. Value: $120 US
Donated by Alex Medina
Starting bid
Experience one of nature’s most moving moments during a private sea turtle hatchling release at the Careyes Foundation’s Teopa Beach Sanctuary. Guided by Caitlin, the Careyes Foundation’s Environmental Education expert, you’ll learn about sea turtle conservation before witnessing hatchlings make their first journey to the sea. A rare, intimate, and unforgettable encounter with the magic of the natural world. Valued at $100 USD.
Donated by The Careyes Foundation. For up to four guests. Dates subject to hatchling availability.
Starting bid
Sit back, relax and enjoy a private screening in Careyes' exclusive movie theatre, Cinema Paradiso. Choose any film to watch by yourself or fill the 45 seat theater with friends and family. Just let us know the time and date, we'll put your film on the big screen and provide unlimited popcorn and agua fresca. Value: $200 USD
Donated by the Careyes Foundation
Starting bid
Private yoga experience with Niki Trotsky—customized, creative, and accessible for all levels, from energizing flow to deep relaxation (up to 8 people). Valued at $230 USD; must be redeemed by end of May.
Donated by Niki Trotsky
Starting bid
Discover the vibrant birdlife of Careyes with Caitlin—no previous experience needed. Enjoy close-up views of over 270 species using provided binoculars and a spotting scope, and take home beautiful photos from your outing. Includes pick-up, coffee/tea, and delicious local pastries. Valued at $320 USD (for up to 4 guests).
Donated by Caitlin Chew
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