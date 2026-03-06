?! Careyes Foundation's Easter Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Careyes Foundation Office, Plaza de los Caballeros del Sol, Pueblo Careyes
Starting bid
Stay at a magnificent UNESCO-listed Rolli Palace re-imagined as a five-star luxury hotel. Enjoy two-nights in the palace’s most distinguished room, breakfast beneath 17th-century frescoes, access to the wellness area, an aperitif in the lounge bar, valet service, and a full-day private city tour with a native art historian—an elegant immersion into the beauty and history of Genoa. Value: $3,000 US
Valid February 10th to April 21st, 2026. Subject to availability and by prior reservation.
Donated by Emanuela Brignone
Starting bid
Secluded on the cliffside enclave, these one-bedroom suites offer elevated views of the ocean and the natural reserve. With your own 13-metre (43-foot) infinity swimming pool, a hammock and an outdoor shower, you may never wish to leave. Includes unlimited access to the Golf course. Value: $ 3,900 US
Subject to availability, excludes holidays. valid till Dec 26th, 2026
Donated by Four Seasons Tamarindo
Starting bid
Open the doors to one of Careyes’ most iconic oceanfront homes. Perched high above the Pacific, Sol de Occidente offers breathtaking views and an unforgettable setting for your next gathering. We set the scene; you set the night in motion. Value: $12,000 US
Donated by the Brignone Family
Starting bid
An exquisite farm-and-sea-to-table dining experience at Bar Mono on Playa Las Rosadas, a private beach club located 15 minutes north of Careyes on the beautiful Bahía de Chamela. Lunch includes a welcome cocktail and access to beach amenities such as lounge chairs, paddle boards, and kayaks, and may be reserved after January 2, 2026. Value: $1,200 US
Donated by The Miller Family
Starting bid
Unwind at El Careyes Club & Residences with three nights in Casita 300, offering comfortable accommodations for up to six guests. Enjoy full access to the club’s amenities and let the pace slow as you settle into the Careyes rhythm. Cleaning service is included, so you can fully relax and focus on time well spent—together, by the sea. Value: $3,600 US
Alcohol, food, and drinks not included. Advance booking required. Blackout dates apply (Semana Santa, August, November–January).
Donated by Jose Manuel Torres
Starting bid
Unwind at El Careyes Club & Residences with a three-day stay in Casita 301, offering comfortable accommodations for up to six guests. Enjoy full access to the club’s amenities and let the pace slow as you settle into the Careyes rhythm. Cleaning service is included, so you can fully relax and focus on time well spent—together, by the sea. Value: $3,600 US
Alcohol, food, and drinks not included. Advance booking required. Blackout dates apply (Semana Santa, August, November–January).
Donated by Jose Manuel Torres
Starting bid
Saddle up for a polo lesson with Santi. Treat yourself (and a few lucky friends) to a high-energy equestrian experience led by professional polo player Santi, who brings skill, style, and just the right amount of swagger to the arena.
Riders of all levels are welcome for this hands-on, confidence-boosting lesson—equal parts sport, spectacle, and fun. Expect great instruction, good laughs, and an unforgettable ride. Value: $200 US
Donated by Santiago Lazo and Giorgio Brignone
Starting bid
Invite a friend to a day of golf at the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, playing amid sweeping ocean views and lush tropical forest. A world-class course set in one of Mexico’s most breathtaking coastal landscapes. Value: $ 510 US
Subject to availability, excludes holidays. valid till Dec 26th, 2026
Donated by Four Seasons Tamarindo
Starting bid
Invite a friend to a day of golf at the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, playing amid sweeping ocean views and lush tropical forest. A world-class course set in one of Mexico’s most breathtaking coastal landscapes. Value: $ 510 US
Subject to availability, excludes holidays. valid till Dec 26th, 2026
Donated by Four Seasons Tamarindo
Starting bid
Invite up to 10 friends to an intimate sound journey at Casa Infinito, guided by Horacio. In this iconic Careyes setting, layered tones, resonant instruments, and gentle rhythms create a deeply immersive experience that invites relaxation, presence, and shared connection. A collective moment of listening and calm, designed to be felt as much as heard. Value: $1500 US
Donated by Horacio and Becca
Starting bid
“Lost wax” bronze sculpture numbered and signed by Lorena Contreras Mañon, Architect and Sculptor
Donated by Lorena Possenbacher
Starting bid
Don’t miss out on this exclusive 3-hour DJ set by Careyes’ very own rising local DJ and artist, Tatum. A beloved presence in the community, she brings her signature energy, intuition, and joy behind the decks—reading the room, lifting the mood, and transforming any gathering into a shared celebration. More than a playlist, a set with Tatum is an experience infused with connection, rhythm, and the unmistakable spirit of Careyes. Value $1500 US
Includes sound equipment rental, does not include installation fee.
Donated by Tatum and Mono
Starting bid
Set out on a three-hour private boat experience aboard La Paloma and discover Careyes from the water. Explore secluded beaches accessible only by boat, fish with one of Careyes’ most skilled fishermen, or simply relax and drift along the coast. Whale season is here, offering dolphins and whale encounters along the way. For up to 8 guests. Value: $500 US
Donated by Christina de Limur
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-hour live interactive performance by the Tuesday Band, a beloved local rock group known for rich harmonies and a genre-spanning sound. Their repertoire blends American rock covers with Latin American grooves, French rock influences, blues, and other global styles, creating an energetic and engaging atmosphere. Includes audio equipment rental and setup, making it an ideal experience for private gatherings, celebrations, or community events. Value $1,200 US
Subject to availability, excludes Tuesday nights, valid till December 2026.
Donated by the Tuesday Band
Starting bid
Transport yourself to paradise with COQUI COQUI’s iconic fragrances, crafted as sensory journeys inspired by sun-drenched landscapes, ocean air, and care-free travels. This $500 USD gift certificate may be used toward COQUI COQUI merchandise and is redeemable at the Casa Pueblo Concept Store in Plaza de los Caballeros del Sol, Pueblo Careyes.
Donated by Víctor Jímenez
Starting bid
Recharge with a USD 100 gift voucher for Careyes Social Club, paired with a 1lb bag of Ritual Protein Powder. A feel-good combination of nourishing flavors and clean, everyday fuel—Careyes-style. Value: $160 US
Donated by the Careyes Social Club
Starting bid
Bring the Casa Pueblo Living aesthetic into your home with a $2,500 USD gift certificate, redeemable toward a curated selection of furniture, décor, and design pieces that reflect the Careyes spirit—natural materials, artisanal craftsmanship, and timeless style. Valid till Dec 2026.
Donated by Víctor Jimenez
Starting bid
Take part in the Jungle Trail Run on Saturday, Feb 14th, a one-of-a-kind race through Careyes’ jungle and coastal landscapes. This package includes official half marathon registration with timing, BIB number, and runner’s kit, plus a pre-race dinner at Punto Como and a post-run beach brunch at Lilo Beach Club to celebrate your finish. Value: $400 US
Donated by Heyoka Nature
Starting bid
Experience a guided sunset hike from Teopa Beach through lush native landscapes to the iconic Piramideon, a hidden subterranean gallery carved into the hillside. The journey continues to the Center of the Universe, a unique meditation point offering sweeping views of jungle and marshlands. An unforgettable Careyes experience blending nature, art, and reflection for up to four people. Value: $280 US
Donated by Heyoka Nature
Starting bid
Ride through Careyes’ protected landscapes and along the legendary shores of Playa Teopa on horseback, guided by Giorgio Brignone, son of Careyes’ founder. Along the way, hear stories that bring the spirit and history of Careyes to life as you experience this extraordinary place from a new perspective. To capture the moment, Rebecca will join to take a few photographs—so you can take home lasting memories of this one-of-a-kind ride. Value: Priceless
Donated by Giorgio Brignone and Rebecca Foltz. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Unwind in the comfort of your own home with a 90-minute massage and facial experience offered by our own Teacher Carmen. With a calm, attentive approach, Carmen creates a deeply restorative session tailored to your needs—combining therapeutic touch and mindful facial care to leave you feeling relaxed, refreshed, and renewed.
A generous moment of care, offered with the same warmth and dedication she brings to her work with the Careyes Foundation. Value: $150 US
Donated by Carmen Huerta. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
A private, guided tarot reading for clarity and perspective. Calm, intuitive, and more practical than you’d expect. In your home in Careyes.
Predictions depend on good questions.
Offered by Montse. Value: $ 150 US
Donated by Careyes Foundation Director Montserrat López
Starting bid
Explore your voice as a space for emotional expression through singing classes led by the Careyes Foundation’s music teacher and vocal coach. These sessions invite you to build confidence, connect with your voice, and explore new ways of self-expression through song, cultivating presence and authenticity at any level. Value: $120 US
Donated by Alex Medina
Starting bid
Enjoy two personalized training sessions with Careyes’ trusted personal trainer, Hugo, at the Careyes Gym—designed to energize, strengthen, and inspire. Value: $80 US
Donated by Hugo
Starting bid
Experience one of nature’s most moving moments during a private sea turtle hatchling release at the Careyes Foundation’s Teopa Beach Sanctuary. Guided by Caitlin, the Careyes Foundation’s Environmental Education expert, you’ll learn about sea turtle conservation before witnessing hatchlings make their first journey to the sea. A rare, intimate, and unforgettable encounter with the magic of the natural world. Value: $100 US
Donated by The Careyes Foundation
Starting bid
Sit back, relax and enjoy a private screening in Careyes´ exclusive movie theatre, Cinema Paradiso. Choose any film to watch by yourself or fill the 45 seat theater with friends and family. Just let us know the time and date, we´ll put your film on the big screen and provide unlimited popcorn and agua fresca. Value: $200 US
Donated by the Careyes Foundation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!