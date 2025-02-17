?! Careyes Foundation

Offered by

?! Careyes Foundation

About this shop

?! Careyes Foundation's shop

PALAZZO DURAZZO item
PALAZZO DURAZZO
$2,600

Two nights in our Suite “Il Doge”[98 sq] The seven meters-high ceileings celebrate the glory the Palazzo’s namesake Stefano Durazzo, Magistrate of the Galleys and Doge. The fresco is a metaphor or Durazzo’s power over the seas, depicting Neptune placating the chained winds, with the exception of the benevolent Zephyr

Maya Black Jaguar Myth Painting item
Maya Black Jaguar Myth Painting
$4,000

Acrylic + oil pastel + pencil on canvas 70 x 70 in | 180 x 180 cm By Ana Edwards

Pre-Hispanic Dog Figure Painting item
Pre-Hispanic Dog Figure Painting
$200
Add a donation for ?! Careyes Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!