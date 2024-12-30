?! Careyes Foundation's Silent Auction

Step into a world of vibrant color, rich texture, and profound emotion with this exceptional painting by renowned artist Jimmy Giebeler. Inspired by the unforgettable era when Gian Franco filled Careyes with ceremonies and celebrations unlike any other, this piece captures the spirit of a time both magical and fleeting. The figures depicted are real people who lived in Careyes during that golden age—though not intended as portraits, some bear unmistakable features. Yet, beyond its story, the true beauty of this painting lies in its visual harmony—its plasticity—that transcends time and narrative. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or an admirer of art’s ability to evoke wonder, this painting is more than decor—it’s a portal to a world of memories and mystery. Bid now and bring home not just a work of art, but a piece of Careyes’ soul, all while supporting the impactful mission of the Careyes Foundation!

