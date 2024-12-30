?! Careyes Foundation's Silent Auction

Discover the elegance and heritage of Semilla de Parota II, a mesmerizing lost-wax bronze sculpture, numbered and signed by acclaimed architect and sculptor Lorena Contreras Mañón donated by Lorena Possenbacher. Inheriting her artistic lineage from her great-grandfather, Jesús F. Contreras—the celebrated Mexican sculptor of the late 19th century—Lorena continues a legacy of artistic mastery. Jesús F. Contreras, a distinguished figure of the 1889 Universal Exhibition in Paris and recipient of the French Legion of Honor, also founded the Mexican Artistic Foundation. This extraordinary piece, blending tradition and modernity, symbolizes growth and transformation, making it a striking addition to any collection. Bid now to own a work of timeless beauty while supporting the Careyes Foundation's mission.
The lost Community
$8,000
Starting bid
Step into a world of vibrant color, rich texture, and profound emotion with this exceptional painting by renowned artist Jimmy Giebeler. Inspired by the unforgettable era when Gian Franco filled Careyes with ceremonies and celebrations unlike any other, this piece captures the spirit of a time both magical and fleeting. The figures depicted are real people who lived in Careyes during that golden age—though not intended as portraits, some bear unmistakable features. Yet, beyond its story, the true beauty of this painting lies in its visual harmony—its plasticity—that transcends time and narrative.
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or an admirer of art’s ability to evoke wonder, this painting is more than decor—it’s a portal to a world of memories and mystery. Bid now and bring home not just a work of art, but a piece of Careyes’ soul, all while supporting the impactful mission of the Careyes Foundation!
MAYA BLACK JAGUAR MYTH PAINTING
$4,300
Starting bid
Acrylic + oil pastel + pencil on canvas
70 x 70 in | 180 x 180 cm
By Ana Edwards
Donated by
The Edward Family
3 NIGHTS IN CASITA CANARIO
$3,800
Starting bid
This 3-bed, 3-bath home with a splash pool can accommodate 6 guests and is located just steps away from both Playa Rosa and El Careyes beach clubs.
Donated by
The Hagn Family
Horse-riding lessons with shirtless Polo Stars Ro and Santi
$600
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable equestrian adventure led by professional polo players Ro and Santi! These dashing athletes (yes, shirtless for extra charm) will guide you through an exhilarating lesson tailored for riders of any level.
Bid now and saddle up for a truly exceptional experience!
Donated by
Rodrigo Vieljeux & Santiago Lazo
2 NIGHTS IN COCO BEACH
$1,000
Starting bid
Spend two nights enjoying an atmosphere of serenity and privacy at Coco Beach in El Careyes Club & Residences. Two bedrooms, four guests.
Donated by
Morena Zabeni
PRIVATE BOAT TOUR
$550
Starting bid
Step aboard and embark on an unforgettable journey across stunning waters.
Whether you're seeking serene views, marine wildlife encounters, or the perfect hidden beach to swim at, don’t pass up this adventure!
Donated by
José Manuel Torres
PRIVATE BIRDWATCHING TOUR
$100
Starting bid
Meet the local birdlife of Careyes´ protected wetlands and forest. With over 270 species and 22 endemics, there’s
plenty to see.
Donated by
Caitlin Chew
FOUR PRIVATE VOICE LESSONS
$100
Starting bid
Hone your singing voice with Careyes Foundation's professional music teacher and vocal coach.
Donated by
Alex Medina
