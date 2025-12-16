?! Careyes Foundation's Silent Auction

Stay at a magnificent UNESCO-listed Rolli Palace re-imagined as a five-star luxury hotel. Enjoy two-nights in the palace’s most distinguished room, breakfast beneath 17th-century frescoes, access to the wellness area, an aperitif in the lounge bar, valet service, and a full-day private city tour with a native art historian—an elegant immersion into the beauty and history of Genoa. Value: $3,000 US





Valid February 10th to April 21st, 2026. Subject to availability and by prior reservation.





Donated by Emanuela Brignone