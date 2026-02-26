Carfest 2026 Kids Entrepreneur Booth

About this event
The Young Entrepreneur Booth is designed to give driven youth and young adults the opportunity to showcase their business, brand, or creative venture at CarFest 2026.
This 10x10 space is perfect for small startups, student-owned businesses, handmade products, apparel brands, service-based businesses, and innovative ideas looking for real-world exposure.
Includes a 10' x 20' booth space for registered non-profit organizations at CarFest. Great opportunity to promote your mission, engage with the community, and distribute resources.
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