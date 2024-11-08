Community Of Automotive Professionals

Hosted by

Community Of Automotive Professionals

About this event

CarFest SA 2025 Food Vendor Payment Form

3201 E Houston St

San Antonio, TX 78219

Food Vendor 10'x20' Space
$500
a 10'x20' food truck space for all three days of CarFest SA (April 4th-6th). This package includes access to electricity for the duration of the event. In exchange, participating food trucks are required to donate 10% of their total profits from the event to support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Food Vendor 10'x30' Space
$750
a 10'x30' food vendor space for all three days of CarFest SA (April 4th-6th). This package includes access to electricity for the duration of the event. In exchange, participating food vendors are required to donate 10% of their total profits from the event to support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Add a donation for Community Of Automotive Professionals

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!