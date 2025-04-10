Carfest SA 2026 Artisan Vendor Payment Form

Provide a 10'x10' artisan vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th). This package does not include electricity.
Artisan vendors will have the opportunity to display and sell their handcrafted goods to thousands of attendees. Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Provide a 10'x10' artisan vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th). This package does not include electricity.
Artisan vendors will have the opportunity to display and sell their handcrafted goods to thousands of attendees. Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Artisan Vendor Booth 10'x20'
$350
Provide a 10'x20' artisan vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th).
This space allows artisan vendors to showcase and sell their handcrafted goods to thousands of attendees. The package does not include electricity.
Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Provide a 10'x20' artisan vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th).
This space allows artisan vendors to showcase and sell their handcrafted goods to thousands of attendees. The package does not include electricity.
Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Artisan Vendor Premium End Cap Booth 10'x20'
$450
Provide a premium endcap 10'x20' artisan vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th). This prime location offers maximum visibility and increased foot traffic, giving vendors an excellent opportunity to showcase and sell their products to thousands of attendees. The package does not include electricity. Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Provide a premium endcap 10'x20' artisan vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th). This prime location offers maximum visibility and increased foot traffic, giving vendors an excellent opportunity to showcase and sell their products to thousands of attendees. The package does not include electricity. Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Electricity Fee
$100
Add On
Add On
Add a donation for Community Of Automotive Professionals
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!