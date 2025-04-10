Carfest SA 2026 Retail Vendor Payment Form

Provide a 10'x10' general retail vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th). This package does not include electricity. Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products to thousands of attendees throughout the event. All proceeds from booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
General Retail Vendor Booth 10'x20'
$900
Provide a 10'x20' general retail vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th). This package does not include electricity. Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products to thousands of attendees throughout the event. All proceeds from booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
General Retail Vendor Booth 20'x20'
$1,500
Provide a 20'x20' retail vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th). This package does not include electricity. Vendors will have ample space to showcase and sell their products to thousands of attendees throughout the event. Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Retail Vendor Premium Corner 10' X 10'
$750
Provide a premium corner 10'x10' retail vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th).
This prime location offers increased visibility and foot traffic, giving vendors an excellent opportunity to showcase and sell their products to thousands of attendees.
The package does not include electricity. Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Retail Vendor Premium Corner 10' X 20'
$1,200
Provide a premium corner 10'x20' retail vendor booth for all three days of CarFest SA (April 10th-12th).
This prime location offers maximum visibility and increased foot traffic, giving vendors an excellent opportunity to showcase and sell their products to thousands of attendees.
The package does not include electricity. Booth fees support the Community of Automotive Professionals (501c3), the nonprofit organization that hosts CarFest SA.
Electricity Fee
$100
Add a donation for Community Of Automotive Professionals
$
