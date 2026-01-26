CarFest SA 2026 Sponsorship – The Detail Code

As a CarFest SA 2026 sponsor, The Detail Code will receive the following benefits:





• Business logo and hyperlink featured on the CarFest website partner section

• Social media partner shoutout highlighting TDC’s community impact

• 20’ x 20’ premium corner retail vendor booth with high-traffic placement

• 10’ x 20’ Repairs Program banner displayed throughout the event weekend

• Kids Car Sponsorship with family-focused recognition and on-stage visibility





Fuel Up Corporate Membership – Discounted Partner Rate

• 1-year Fuel Up Corporate Membership

• Vendor access to 3 CarFest car meets year-round

• Ability to promote exclusive offers to Fuel Up Members

• Access to exclusive UniFirst discounts

• Brand exposure beyond CarFest weekend