CarFest SA 2026 Sponsorship – The Detail Code

As a CarFest SA 2026 sponsor, The Detail Code will receive the following benefits:
• Business logo and hyperlink featured on the CarFest website partner section
• Social media partner shoutout highlighting TDC’s community impact
• 20’ x 20’ premium corner retail vendor booth with high-traffic placement
• 10’ x 20’ Repairs Program banner displayed throughout the event weekend
• Kids Car Sponsorship with family-focused recognition and on-stage visibility
Fuel Up Corporate Membership – Discounted Partner Rate
• 1-year Fuel Up Corporate Membership
• Vendor access to 3 CarFest car meets year-round
• Ability to promote exclusive offers to Fuel Up Members
• Access to exclusive UniFirst discounts
• Brand exposure beyond CarFest weekend
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!