Caribbean Gala 2025 - Sponsorships

Social media mention
Full page feature in Gala brochure
8 tickets to Gala event (Reserved seating)
St Gerard Campus commemorative lapel
Company signage displayed during the event
VIP Lounge Access at our 2025 Caribbean Gala
Honorable mention during the event
Exclusive opportunity to provide custom company merchandise in the event
swag bags. This offer is exclusive to the event’s annual Diamond sponsor. No
other company merch to be given out.
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
Social media mention
Full page feature in Gala brochure
6 tickets to Gala event
St Gerard Campus commemorative lapel
Company signage displayed during the event
VIP Lounge Access at our 2025 Caribbean Gala
Gold Sponsorship
$3,000
Social media mention
Half-page feature in Gala brochure
4 tickets to Gala event
St Gerard Campus commemorative lapel
Company signage displayed during the event
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
Social media mention
1/4 page feature in Gala brochure
2 tickets to Gala event
St Gerard Campus commemorative lapel
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
Social media mention
1/4 page feature in Gala brochure
1 ticket to Gala event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!