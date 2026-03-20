Caring Community Preschool’s Raffle 2026

About this raffle
“Crossroad Farm is a 40 acre vegetable farm in Post Mills, VT, one half mile from Lake Fairlee. For 40 years our extended family and crew have been practicing sustainable agriculture. We grow a wide variety of vegetables, specializing in greens and tomatoes, as well as strawberries, melons, flowers, and bedding plants.”
“Cedar Circle Farm & Education Center is a non-profit, certified organic farm in Thetford, Vermont, focused on regenerative agriculture, education, and community building. It features a farmstand, greenhouses, a kitchen, and a cafe, offering organic produce, baked goods, and flowers, alongside educational programs for all ages, including summer camps, workshops, and farm tours. The farm also conducts research to go beyond organic practices to improve soil health and promote a localized food economy.”
“Sweetland Farm in Norwich, Vermont, is a diversified, family-owned farm focused on sustainable agriculture. The farm emphasizes ecological practices, soil health, and community connection, raising animals on pasture and using sustainable methods.”
“Crafted in our Vermont workshop, each wooden jigsaw puzzle is meticulously hand-cut by a highly skilled Stave artisan to be a luxury, heirloom-quality puzzle. No computers or lasers. They are often crafted with an irregular edge that will vary depending on the puzzle's size.”
Winner will receive two tickets and two rentals used on the same day.
“Dartmouth Skiway is a ski area in Lyme, New Hampshire, owned by Dartmouth College, offering a family-friendly environment with terrain for all levels, from beginner slopes on Winslow Mountain to more challenging expert runs on Holt's Ledge.”
The All Mountain Lift Ticket grants full access to both Lincoln Peak and Mt.
Ellen featuring 111 trails and 16 lifts. Valid during the 26/27 winter season.
Non-Saturday, Non-holiday.
“Sugarbush Resort is a large ski resort in Vermont's Mad River Valley, known for its diverse terrain across two mountains, Lincoln Peak and Mt. Ellen, offering 111 trails, 16 lifts, and extensive snowmaking. It provides a classic New England ski experience with a mix of beginner, intermediate, and expert runs, terrain parks, and amenities like rentals, lessons, and lodging, making it a major destination for all skill levels.”
Victory Pottery is a small-batch studio in Vermont where every piece is hand-thrown and painted by artist Mary Arnold.
Each vessel is carefully thrown and individually painted by hand. No two pieces are ever exactly alike.
From everyday mugs to one-of-a-kind serving platters, vases, and decorative pieces that bring friends and family together, Mary Arnold’s pottery at Victory Pottery is made to be used, loved, and passed down through generations.
Victory Pottery celebrates the imperfect perfection of handmade work and the timeless connection between land, artist, and object.
Functional art. Vermont soul.
“Tip Top Pottery is primarily a paint-your-own-pottery studio, but we do so much than just that!
We provide ceramic pieces (bisqueware), glazes, brushes, stamps, stencils, and a fun environment to awaken your inner artist.
You’ll be creating your own masterpiece in no time—no experience is required, just your imagination and desire to have fun. Everyone is an artist!”
“Just Breathe is a client-centered wellness practice dedicated to enhancing relaxation, relieving pain, and improving overall health through customized massage treatments. Each massage includes a variety of techniques including Swedish, Deep Tissue, and assisted stretching.”
Membership Benefits:
Free unlimited admission
Free admission to 325+ museums and science centers through the AST Passport Program $2 admission discount for guests $2 discount on 3D film tickets $50 discount on birthday parties
10% discount at ECHO's Museum Store
Discounted member parking rates during the peak season
Discount on summer and vacation camps
“ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, is a science and nature museum on the Burlington waterfront in Vermont, focused on inspiring scientific discovery and care for Lake Champlain through hands-on exhibits, live animals, and a 3D theater. It features over 100 interactive exhibits, a large aquarium with local species like sturgeon and turtles, and a 30-foot model of the lake monster Champ. The museum offers daily programming, including engineering challenges and animal encounters, and is a popular destination for families.”
“Skiing and riding at Burke Mountain, in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom, offers a classic New England mountain experience with a mix of terrain, uncrowded slopes, and a laid-back, community-focused vibe. Easily located just 7 miles off of I-91, we're a hidden gem for skiers and snowboarders, particularly those seeking quality terrain without the crowds of larger resorts.“
“We offer 4,000+ products grown or made within a 100-mile radius of our stores. (We clocked the odometer.) Our stores are relaxing, creative spaces where good food and diverse people come together. Whether you’re a card-carrying member-owner or just someone who wandered in looking for good avocados, you’re welcome here.”
(2) Any Day lift tickets valid any day, Monday through Sunday, non-holiday/blackout dates, for the 2026/2027 season.
“Ragged Mountain Resort in Danbury, New Hampshire, is a family-friendly ski area with 57 trails, 250 acres of terrain, and a 1,250-foot vertical drop. Known for the state's first six-person chairlift and extensive snowmaking, it offers skiing, glades, and terrain parks.”
“Clark's Bears (formerly Clark's Trading Post) in Lincoln, New Hampshire, is a long-standing family attraction known for its trained black bear show, steam train ride on the White Mountain Central Railroad, and other entertainment like the "Wolfman" chase, acrobatic shows, and various rides and museums. Visitors can enjoy activities such as Segway riding, a climbing tower, water rides, and exploring Victorian-themed shops and museums, with admission typically covering all shows and rides.”
“Red Kite Candy in Hanover, NH, is a local shop known for its handmade candies, but it also serves homemade ice cream and sorbet with unique flavors, often using local ingredients like maple syrup and fresh fruit. They make many components in-house, including waffle cones, and offer options like roasted banana ice cream and intense lemon sorbet, making it a popular spot for both candy and frozen treats.”
“Vermont Bike & Brew is a tour operator in Thetford, VT, that offers self-guided electric bike tours through the Upper Valley, focusing on local breweries, cideries, farm stands, and scenic spots. They provide e-bike rentals, sales, and customizable routes for all skill levels, allowing visitors to explore the area's backroads at their own pace. Tours can be tailored to include specific interests like craft beverages, ice cream, or swimming holes, with options for both beer lovers and those who prefer other stops.“
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