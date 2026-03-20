Caring Community Preschool’s Raffle 2026

Victory Pottery is a small-batch studio in Vermont where every piece is hand-thrown and painted by artist Mary Arnold.





Each vessel is carefully thrown and individually painted by hand. No two pieces are ever exactly alike.





From everyday mugs to one-of-a-kind serving platters, vases, and decorative pieces that bring friends and family together, Mary Arnold’s pottery at Victory Pottery is made to be used, loved, and passed down through generations.





Victory Pottery celebrates the imperfect perfection of handmade work and the timeless connection between land, artist, and object.





Functional art. Vermont soul.