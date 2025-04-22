Young Erie Professionals
Caring Connections: Lunch & Tour at Highmark Caring Place
510 Cranberry St
Erie, PA 16507
YEP Member
$5
The $5 ticket fee is to reserve your spot and will be donated to the Caring Place
The $5 ticket fee is to reserve your spot and will be donated to the Caring Place
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Non-YEP Member
$5
The $5 ticket fee is to reserve your spot and will be donated to the Caring Place
The $5 ticket fee is to reserve your spot and will be donated to the Caring Place
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout