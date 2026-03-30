Caring Hands & More Agency

Offered by

Caring Hands & More Agency

About this shop

Caring Hands & More Agency's Shop

XHO Green Duster style long blazer coat item
XHO Green Duster style long blazer coat item
XHO Green Duster style long blazer coat item
XHO Green Duster style long blazer coat
$150
Available until Apr 30

PRE-SALE

Greek Chi Eta Phi Sorority Clothing Embroidered Breathable Formal Long Wool Coat Blazer Greek Paraphernalia.


Note: This item will take 4-6 weeks to ship after Campaign is over.



SIZE:

XS=2/4

S=6

M=8

L=10

XL=12

2X=14/16

3X=18/20

4X=22/24

5X=24/26

XHO GREEN PUFFER JACKET w HOOD item
XHO GREEN PUFFER JACKET w HOOD item
XHO GREEN PUFFER JACKET w HOOD
$125
Available until May 31

PRE-SALE

Chi Eta Phi Ready To Ship Sorority Hooded Padded Jacket High Quality Embroidered Puffer Jacket Women's Quilted Varsity Jacket. (Sleeves turn up to show yellow cuffs)



SIZE:

XS=2/4

S=6

M=8

L=10

XL=12+

2X=14/16

3X=16/18

4X=18/20

5X=20/22+

XHO GREEN BLAZER WITH YELLOW TRIM item
XHO GREEN BLAZER WITH YELLOW TRIM item
XHO GREEN BLAZER WITH YELLOW TRIM item
XHO GREEN BLAZER WITH YELLOW TRIM
$130

PRE-SALE

Greek Chi Eta Phi Sorority Organic Cotton Custom Lined Formal Double Trim Blazer Jacket



SIZE:

XS=2/4

S=6

M=8/10

L=10/12

XL=14

2X=14/16

3X=16/18 (In Stock)

4X=18/20 (In Stock)

5X=20/22+ (In Stock)

XHO GREEN BLOUSE W YELLOW BOW TIE item
XHO GREEN BLOUSE W YELLOW BOW TIE item
XHO GREEN BLOUSE W YELLOW BOW TIE item
XHO GREEN BLOUSE W YELLOW BOW TIE
$55

Greek Chi Eta Phi Sorority Clothing Ready To Ship Bow Tie Collar Elegant Silk Shirt Blouse. (sleeves are cuff over style)


SIZE:

XS=2/4

S=6

M=8/10

L=10/12

XL=14/16

2X=16/18

3X=18/20

4X=20/22

5X=22/24+

XHO SILK SCARF item
XHO SILK SCARF
$15

Chi Eta Phi Greek Letters High Quality Women Small Ribbon Bag Scarves Skinny Neck Silk Purse Scarf

XHO Green & Yellow Bonnet Cap item
XHO Green & Yellow Bonnet Cap
$15

Custom Chi Eta Phi Hair Accessories Women Water Proof Fabric Sublimation Printing 2 Layers Lady Shower Caps for Bathing

XHO Black w Green & Yellow Blanket item
XHO Black w Green & Yellow Blanket
$45

Custom CEP Chi Eta Phi Sorority Design Indoor and Outdoor Cozy Blanket for Winter Warmth Home and Car Use Blanket- 60"x 80"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!