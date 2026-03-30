Caring Hands & More Agency's Shop

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PRE-SALE
Greek Chi Eta Phi Sorority Clothing Embroidered Breathable Formal Long Wool Coat Blazer Greek Paraphernalia.
Note: This item will take 4-6 weeks to ship after Campaign is over.
SIZE:
XS=2/4
S=6
M=8
L=10
XL=12
2X=14/16
3X=18/20
4X=22/24
5X=24/26
PRE-SALE
Chi Eta Phi Ready To Ship Sorority Hooded Padded Jacket High Quality Embroidered Puffer Jacket Women's Quilted Varsity Jacket. (Sleeves turn up to show yellow cuffs)
SIZE:
XS=2/4
S=6
M=8
L=10
XL=12+
2X=14/16
3X=16/18
4X=18/20
5X=20/22+
PRE-SALE
Greek Chi Eta Phi Sorority Organic Cotton Custom Lined Formal Double Trim Blazer Jacket
SIZE:
XS=2/4
S=6
M=8/10
L=10/12
XL=14
2X=14/16
3X=16/18 (In Stock)
4X=18/20 (In Stock)
5X=20/22+ (In Stock)
Greek Chi Eta Phi Sorority Clothing Ready To Ship Bow Tie Collar Elegant Silk Shirt Blouse. (sleeves are cuff over style)
SIZE:
XS=2/4
S=6
M=8/10
L=10/12
XL=14/16
2X=16/18
3X=18/20
4X=20/22
5X=22/24+
Chi Eta Phi Greek Letters High Quality Women Small Ribbon Bag Scarves Skinny Neck Silk Purse Scarf
Custom Chi Eta Phi Hair Accessories Women Water Proof Fabric Sublimation Printing 2 Layers Lady Shower Caps for Bathing
Custom CEP Chi Eta Phi Sorority Design Indoor and Outdoor Cozy Blanket for Winter Warmth Home and Car Use Blanket- 60"x 80"
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