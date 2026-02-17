Look Up Ministries

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Look Up Ministries

About this event

Caring with Quarters Auction!

John Gilbert Reese Center

1209 University Dr, Newark, OH 43055, USA

General Admission (Required to Attend)
$25

You must purchase a general admission ticket to attend the event! This ticket includes event admission, dinner, and one regular paddle (quarters are needed to bid on items with this paddle).

All In Paddle! (General Admission MUST be purchased first!)
$35

This is the All In Paddle! The All In Paddle is purchased IN ADDITION TO your general admission ticket! All In Paddle Perks include an exclusive All In Paddle that does not require quarters to bid, early admission, free dessert at the event, a special take-home dessert, exclusive "All In Paddle Auction Round" with an amazing prize, event recognition, VIP seating, and a free $10 voucher for the Look Up Center Opportunity Store or a Saturday Sale!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!