Caring with Quarters Auction!

This is the All In Paddle! The All In Paddle is purchased IN ADDITION TO your general admission ticket! All In Paddle Perks include an exclusive All In Paddle that does not require quarters to bid, early admission, free dessert at the event, a special take-home dessert, exclusive "All In Paddle Auction Round" with an amazing prize, event recognition, VIP seating, and a free $10 voucher for the Look Up Center Opportunity Store or a Saturday Sale!