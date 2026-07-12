Southern California Junior Bach Festival

Hosted by

Southern California Junior Bach Festival

About this event

Carl Matthes: 88 for the 88th Sponsorship Ads & Birthday Tributes

6200 E Atherton St

Long Beach, CA 90840, USA

$2,500 - Program Book: Back Outside Cover (color)
$2,500

8 VIP Tickets included

You will receive a confirmation email with a link to submit your high-resolution artwork.

$1,500 - Program Book: Inside Front/Back Cover (color)
$1,500

6 VIP Tickets included

You will receive a confirmation email with a link to submit your high-resolution artwork.

$1,000 - Program Book: Full Page (black/white)
$1,000

4 VIP Tickets included

You will receive a confirmation email with a link to submit your high-resolution artwork.

$750 - Program Book: Full Page (black/white)
$750

No Tickets included

You will receive a confirmation email with a link to submit your high-resolution artwork.

$500 - Program Book: Half Page (black/white)
$500

2 VIP Tickets included

You will receive a confirmation email with a link to submit your high-resolution artwork.

$250 - Half Page (black/white) Birthday Tribute
$250

No Tickets included

You will receive a confirmation email with a link to submit your high-resolution artwork.

Add a donation for Southern California Junior Bach Festival

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