Carlino's Valentine's Day Fundrasier

*Tomato Pie- Mini: Signature tomato pie sprinkled with a Parmigiano Reggiano heart decal *Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizza: homemade pizza dough shaped in the shape of a heart, topped with homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

*Pepperoni Pizza Roses: homemade pizza dough, pepperoni, mozzarella and pizza sauce, rolled into perfect rose cup served with pizza sauce to dip *Carlino’s Classic Caesar Salad: Romaine & radicchio lettuces, shredded Parmigiano Reggiano, grape tomatoes, homemade focaccia croutons, Carlino's classic Caesar dressing, *Dressing and croutons are packaged separately

*Chocolate Covered Strawberries *Mini Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cannoli