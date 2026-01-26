Carlino's Valentine's Day Fundrasier

About this event
*Chicken Parm: (6 pieces): thinly sliced chicken bread breaded in sourdough breadcrumb, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
*Carlino’s Cheese-filled Heart-shaped Ravioli with La Rosa sauce: pink and white ricotta and Romano cheese-filled ravioli with a creamy blush sauce *pink ravioli are naturally colored with beetroot powder
* Carlino’s Classic Caesar Salad: Romaine & radicchio lettuces, shredded Parmigiano Reggiano, grape tomatoes, homemade focaccia croutons, Carlino's classic Caesar dressing, *Dressing and croutons are packaged separately
*Dinner Rolls
*Chocolate Covered Strawberries *Mini Chocolate Chip Ricotta Cannoli
*Tomato Pie- Mini: Signature tomato pie sprinkled with a Parmigiano Reggiano heart decal *Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizza: homemade pizza dough shaped in the shape of a heart, topped with homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
*Pepperoni Pizza Roses: homemade pizza dough, pepperoni, mozzarella and pizza sauce, rolled into perfect rose cup served with pizza sauce to dip
Homemade pizza shell shaped into a heart with toppings packaged on the side for topping at home, so the family can have fun topping your own pizza and simply heat and enjoy a heartwarming meal for the whole family!
**Cheese (pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese) $18.00
**Pepperoni (pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced pepperoni)
**Margherita (pomodoro pizza sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh basil, grated Parmigiano Reggiano)
pizza dough, pepperoni, mozzarella and pizza sauce, rolled into perfect rose cup served with pizza sauce to dip - makes for the perfect starter or party bite (appetizer size)
The perfect assortment of mini Valentine’s delicacies including chocolate dipped strawberries, cannoli dipped in red and pink sprinkles, assorted cake bites, and bite sized raspberry swirl cheesecake with oreo crust
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!