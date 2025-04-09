CPNS Auction Events Store

Saturday, May 3, 3025; 4:30-7:00 pm
Enjoy some time to yourself while teachers Denise, Jill, Leyda and Lori hang out with your child(ren)! Teacher Julie is wearing her Sports Mom hat that evening but is providing dinner! Bring your own water bottle.
Ages 2-12; space is limited! Price is per child.
Hosted by our awesome CPNS teachers!
Family Movie and Pizza Night at CPNS
$35
Friday, June 6th at CPNS 6:00pm-8:00pm
Let's celebrate the beginning of summer by enjoying a good old fashioned fun family movie night out on the CPNS yard! Pizza and popcorn will be served. Please bring your own beverage as well as blankets and/or chairs.
Each purchase includes entry for one family (2 adults & children) for the movie night.
Hosted by the Poli Family (Dustin, 2 Day)
Tidepooling & Brunch at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve
$10
Sunday, 5/18/25 at 9:30 am Join us to explore the tide pools with a scavenger hunt, searching for anemones, crabs, and more. Let's discover the hidden treasures of the intertidal zone!
Bagels, fruit, and drinks will be provided. Please bring your own water bottles, sunscreen, and blankets/chairs. 2-3 hour long event.
Price is per person.
Generously hosted by Danielle Angel (Jonah, 5 Day).
Family Nature Walk and Scavenger Hunt
$15
Join us for a nature walk and scavenger hunt at Laurelwood Park, where we will learn about some of the plants and animals found around Sugarloaf Mountain. After the walk, we'll enjoy snacks and a nature-themed activity.
Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025; 10am-noon
Location: Laurelwood Park, San Mateo
Price is per family.
Generously hosted by Danielle Angel (Jonah, 5 day)
CPNS Swirls & Sips Social - Wine Tasting at Total Wine
$30
Friday, June 13th at 6 pm
Venue: Total Wine, San Mateo (2250 Bridgepointe Pkwy, San Mateo, CA 94404).
CPNS Swirls & Sips Social - A California Wine Tasting at Total Wine!
California Uncorked - Napa Valley & Beyond!
Leave the kids at home and join us for a grown-up field trip to...Total Wine! That's right - join us as we swirl, sniff, and sip our way through a curated lineup of both red and white California wines. We'll balance the sipping with some delicious appetizers, because what pairs better with fancy wine than tasty treats you didn't have to prepare?
It's the ultimate Friday night escape: good wine, great company, and zero cleanup. Tickets are limited - grab yours before they're gone!
Price is per person.
Hosted by Jamie Enke and Angela Poli.
"In the Name of the Son" at SF International Art Festival
$15
Tickets to "In the Name of the Son" -- Show dates: Wed Apr 30, 7:00pm; Fri May 2 - Sat May 3, 8:00pm -- In the Name of the Son is a captivating solo play starring Shaun Blaney that chronicles the extraordinary life of Gerry Conlon of the Guildford Four following his release from prison in 1989, where he had been held by the British Government for 15 years (The Guildford Four was a group wrongly convicted of a bombing by the Irish Republican Army in a period dubbed The Troubles during the late 20th Century).
Venue: Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St. SF, CA 94110.
After purchase, we will email you a promo code and link. Price is per ticket.
Mountain Camp Woodside
$50
$500 off certificate. Good for Session 2B day camp program. Certificates cannot be combined, they are intended for 1st time Mountain Camp Woodside campers only and are valid ONLY for our Session 2B (June 30th – July 4th). They are NOT valid for any other camp sessions.
https://mountaincampwoodside.com/
American Conservatory Theater
$30
Voucher may be redeemed for two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability).
Value: $160
Vennu Yoga and Pilates Studio
$35
5 pack of classes. Vennu Studio is a beautiful studio located in Millbrae, CA. We feature some of the best and brightest yoga instructors that the Bay Area has to offer. Our mission is to teach intelligent, strong, and authentic Yoga, Pilates, Barre, Dance & TRX classes that will tone, strengthen, and nourish the soul of every practitioner. We offer unique theme classes, workshops, fun classes and one of the best perks about Studio is our CBD Tea Lounge and Wellness Boutique Store.
Value: $190
Bounce House and Ball Pit Rental
$35
Bounce house and ball pit for your next party! The bounce house can hold approximately 10 kids/500lb and the ball pit is about 4x6 that can fit about 4-6 kids. Include set up and tear down. Date of rental to be agreed upon by both parties.
Generously donated by Amber Colic (Bella 5 day)
