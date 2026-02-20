?! Careyes Foundation

?! Careyes Foundation

Celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse with a limited edition Carlos Amorales x Careyes Foundation 2026 Chinese New Year T-shirt.

Created for his 2026 residency and exhibition Arrecife de Formas, the Fire Horse graphic was conceived exclusively for this collaboration.

Limited edition. All proceeds support The Careyes Foundation’s arts, environmental, education, and community programs.

