Hosted by

Carlos Coon Elementary PTA

About this event

Carlos Coon PTA Valentine's Dance

3110 Timber View Dr

San Antonio, TX 78251, USA

General Admission (Ages 4+)
$3

Each attendee requires a ticket.


Incudes entrance to the dance. Concessions will be available for a fee.

General Admission (3 & under)
Free

Each attendee requires a ticket.


Incudes entrance to the dance. Concessions will be available for a fee.

Family Pack #1
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 admission tickets (Ages 4+)

& $10 in concession tickets

Concession Tickets
$5

Admission ticket required for entry.


Item prices range from $1-$2.

Pre-purchased tickets will be given at the dance.

Add a donation for Carlos Coon Elementary PTA

$

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