Carlos Coon PTA Valentine's Dance

About this event
Each attendee requires a ticket.
Incudes entrance to the dance. Concessions will be available for a fee.
Each attendee requires a ticket.
Incudes entrance to the dance. Concessions will be available for a fee.
Includes 4 admission tickets (Ages 4+)
& $10 in concession tickets
Admission ticket required for entry.
Item prices range from $1-$2.
Pre-purchased tickets will be given at the dance.
$
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