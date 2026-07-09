Carls Care Inc's Shop

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Carl's Care T-Shirt
Gildan Softstyle Unisex Adult Crewneck T-Shirt, Style
Product details
Fabric type: 40% Modal, 35% Cotton, 25% Recycled Polyester
Care instructions: Machine Wash
Origin: Imported
Closure type: Pull On
About this item
❤️Carl's Care T-Shirt❤️
Carl's Care Sweatshirt
Gildan Softstyle Unisex Adult Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, Style
Product details
Fabric type: 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester
Care instructions: Machine Wash
Origin: Imported
Closure type: Pull On
About this item
❤️Carl's Care Sweatshirt❤️
Carl's Care Stainless Steel Tumbler, 20oz with BPA free sliding lid
Tumbler includes:
❤️Stainless Steel Tumbler❤️
Carl's Care Iced Coffee Cup, Frosted Can Glass with Lid and Straw, Glass Cup with Wood Lid, 16oz
Product Details
Material: Glass, wood
Capacity: 16 OZ / 500 ML Height: 5.71in /14.5cm Width: 2.76 in / 7cm
Style: Frosted
Includes: glass cup + bamboo lid + straw
All items are hand wash only
❤️Iced Coffee Cup❤️
$
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