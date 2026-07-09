Carls Care Inc

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Carls Care Inc

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Carls Care Inc's Shop

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T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$30

Carl's Care T-Shirt

 

Gildan Softstyle Unisex Adult Crewneck T-Shirt, Style

 

Product details

Fabric type: 40% Modal, 35% Cotton, 25% Recycled Polyester

Care instructions:  Machine Wash

Origin: Imported

Closure type: Pull On

 

About this item

  • Classic fit for loose comfort
  • Tear away label for customizable comfort
  • Available in six sizes and eight colors.

❤️Carl's Care T-Shirt❤️

Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt
$45

Carl's Care Sweatshirt 

 

Gildan Softstyle Unisex Adult Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, Style


Product details

Fabric type: 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester

Care instructions: Machine Wash

Origin: Imported

Closure type: Pull On

 

About this item 

  • Classic fit for loose comfort
  • Brushed interior provides superior cozy softness
  • Rib cuffs and bottom band with spandex for enhanced stretch and recovery
  • Durable double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs
  • Tear away label for customizable comfort
  • Available in six sizes and eight colors.

❤️Carl's Care Sweatshirt❤️

Tumbler item
Tumbler
$30

Carl's Care Stainless Steel Tumbler, 20oz with BPA free sliding lid

 

Tumbler includes:

  • A BPA free sliding lid and a straw.
  • Food Grade Stainless Steel, Double Insulated (20 oz/591 ml).
  • All items are hand wash only
  • Sublimation Process, Smooth Finish

❤️Stainless Steel Tumbler❤️

Iced Coffee Cup item
Iced Coffee Cup
$25

Carl's Care Iced Coffee Cup, Frosted Can Glass with Lid and Straw, Glass Cup with Wood Lid, 16oz

 

Product Details

Material: Glass, wood

Capacity: 16 OZ / 500 ML Height: 5.71in /14.5cm Width: 2.76 in / 7cm

Style: Frosted

Includes: glass cup + bamboo lid + straw

All items are hand wash only

❤️Iced Coffee Cup❤️

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