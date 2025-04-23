Carlton County Animal Rescue 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Any donation between $500-999: • Recognition: Your name listed on our website and a special shout-out on social media. • Perks: A heartfelt thank-you email, a digital certificate of appreciation, and a personal photo of an animal in our care. • Impact: Your donation will provide essential food, enrichment, and supplies for homeless pets, giving them a better chance at finding their forever homes.
Any donation between $1000-4999. • Recognition: Your name listed on our website and a special shout-out on social media. • Perks: A heartfelt thank-you email, a digital certificate of appreciation, and a personal photo of an animal in our care. • Impact: Your donation will provide essential food, enrichment, and supplies for homeless pets, giving them a better chance at finding their forever homes. • Special Recognition: Mention in our quarterly newsletter. • Event Exposure: Logo recognition at our annual Gala event. • Impact: Your contribution will fund vital preventatives and vaccinations to protect the health of homeless pets, ensuring they’re ready for adoption.
Be a Life Saver – $5,000-$9999 • All of the above perks, plus: • Premium Recognition: Your logo featured on our website. • Exclusive Naming Rights: Name an animal in CCAR’s care and make a direct impact. • Event Visibility: Banner recognition at our annual Gala (must provide banner). • Exclusive Experience: A Behind-the-Scenes tour of our shelter once acquired. • Impact: Your donation will provide critical medical services, including spay/neuter procedures, for homeless pets, helping to control the population and improve lives.
Be a Champion of Rescue – $10,000+ • All of the above perks, plus: • Press Recognition: Your support announced in a press release. • Exclusive Event: An invitation to a special Meet and Greet –where you can interact with our adorable rescues. • Legacy Recognition: Special acknowledgment at our future shelter location. • Impact: Your generous contribution will make an enormous difference, ensuring the sustainability and growth of our life-saving work.
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