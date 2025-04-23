Carlton County Animal Rescue 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

Any donation between $1000-4999. • Recognition: Your name listed on our website and a special shout-out on social media. • Perks: A heartfelt thank-you email, a digital certificate of appreciation, and a personal photo of an animal in our care. • Impact: Your donation will provide essential food, enrichment, and supplies for homeless pets, giving them a better chance at finding their forever homes. • Special Recognition: Mention in our quarterly newsletter. • Event Exposure: Logo recognition at our annual Gala event. • Impact: Your contribution will fund vital preventatives and vaccinations to protect the health of homeless pets, ensuring they’re ready for adoption.