Carmel Heritage Society Memberships and Giving

Valid until August 5, 2027
Benefits include:
-Discount ticket for tours
-Free Gift at Tour
Valid until August 5, 2027
Benefits Include:
-Membership and discounted tickets for TWO people
-Free gifts at tour
-Plus: Walking tour of Carmel
-Plus: Invite to members only events
Valid until August 5, 2027
Benefits Include:
-FREE tickets for TWO people to all events
-Free gifts at tour
-Walking tour of Carmel
-Invite to members only events
-PLUS: Carmel Heritage Society collectible gift
-PLUS: Tour of the famous Hansel and Gretel Houses
No expiration
Benefits Include:
-FREE tickets for TWO people to all events for life
-Free gifts at tour
-Walking tour of Carmel
-Invite to members only events
-Annual Carmel Heritage Society collectible gift
-Tour of the famous Hansel and Gretel Houses
-Dedication plaque added at the First Murphy House
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!