Carmel Heritage

Offered by

Carmel Heritage

Carmel Heritage Society Memberships and Giving

Individual Membership
$65

Valid until August 5, 2027

Benefits include:

-Discount ticket for tours

-Free Gift at Tour

Gold Membership
$250

Valid until August 5, 2027

Benefits Include:

-Membership and discounted tickets for TWO people

-Free gifts at tour

-Plus: Walking tour of Carmel

-Plus: Invite to members only events

Platinum Membership
$750

Valid until August 5, 2027

Benefits Include:

-FREE tickets for TWO people to all events

-Free gifts at tour

-Walking tour of Carmel

-Invite to members only events

-PLUS: Carmel Heritage Society collectible gift

-PLUS: Tour of the famous Hansel and Gretel Houses

Lifetime Membership
$5,000

No expiration

Benefits Include:

-FREE tickets for TWO people to all events for life

-Free gifts at tour

-Walking tour of Carmel

-Invite to members only events

-Annual Carmel Heritage Society collectible gift

-Tour of the famous Hansel and Gretel Houses

-Dedication plaque added at the First Murphy House

Add a donation for Carmel Heritage

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