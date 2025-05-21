Carmelo Parent Organization
Carmelo Parent Organization's Remarkable Raffle 2025
One Raffle Ticket
$10
Buy one raffle ticket to win any of our amazing packages.
Buy one raffle ticket to win any of our amazing packages.
More details...
Add
Eleven Raffle Tickets
$100
This includes 11 tickets
Buy 11 chances to win any of our amazing packages for the price of 10!
Buy 11 chances to win any of our amazing packages for the price of 10!
More details...
Add
Twenty-five Chances of Winning
$200
This includes 25 tickets
Buy 25 chances to win any of our amazing packages for the price of 20!
Buy 25 chances to win any of our amazing packages for the price of 20!
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Carmelo Parent Organization
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue