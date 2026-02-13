Carnatic Music Workshops (April 18, 20 and 21). Venue TBD

Venue: TBD

Taught by: Smt. Jayashree Aravind

Workshop Outcomes:

Intensive and effective practice techniques to vastly improve veena playing

Aspects of bani (tradition, style and technique of a particular guru/school of learning)

Select Kritis from the following options:

Paripalayamam – Reethigaulai – Swati Tirunal Janani Mamav – Bhairavi – Swati Tirunal Pagavari – Hamsadhwani – Patnam Subramania Iyer Select Swathi Thirunal padams, javalis.



Suggested Pre-requisite: The participant has learned 5 varnams and above

Bonus: Veena Advanced students are strongly encouraged to also attend the intermediate workshop to learn intensive techniques at no additional cost.

Date / Tentative Time

The instruction will be 3 sessions of 60 minutes each.

Saturday, April 18, 2026: 11:00 am-12:00 noon

Monday, April 20, 2026: 6:30-7:30 pm

Tuesday, April 21, 2026: 6:30-7:30 pm