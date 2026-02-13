Carnatic Music Workshops (April 18, 20 and 21). Venue TBD

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About this event
Venue: Tentatively 1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560 USA
Taught by: Anugrah Lakshmanan
Workshop Outcomes:
Suggested Pre-requisite: The participant has learnt a minimum of 3 aadi taala varnams.
Date/Tentative Time
The instruction will be 3 sessions of 75 minutes each.
Saturday, April 18, 2026: 10:00 am-11:15 am
Monday, April 20, 2026: 5:30-6:45 pm
Tuesday, April 21, 2026: 5:30-6:45 pm
Venue: TBD
Taught by: Smt. Jayashree Aravind
Workshop Outcomes:
Suggested Pre-requisite: The participant has learned jathiswarams and above
Date / Tentative Time
The instruction will be 3 sessions of 60 minutes each.
Saturday, April 18, 2026: 9:30-10:30 am
Monday, April 20, 2026: 5:00-6:00 pm
Tuesday, April 21, 2026: 5:00-6:00 pm
Venue: TBD
Taught by: Smt. Jayashree Aravind
Workshop Outcomes:
Suggested Pre-requisite: The participant has learned 5 varnams and above
Bonus: Veena Advanced students are strongly encouraged to also attend the intermediate workshop to learn intensive techniques at no additional cost.
Date / Tentative Time
The instruction will be 3 sessions of 60 minutes each.
Saturday, April 18, 2026: 11:00 am-12:00 noon
Monday, April 20, 2026: 6:30-7:30 pm
Tuesday, April 21, 2026: 6:30-7:30 pm
Venue: TBD
Taught by: Ashwin Subramaniyan
Workshop Outcomes:
Date/Tentative Time
The instruction will be 3 sessions of 75 minutes each.
Saturday, April 18, 2026: 1:00-2:15 pm (Sollu Kattu)
Monday, April 20, 2026: 5:30-6:45 pm
Tuesday, April 21, 2026: 5:30-6:45 pm
Venue: TBD
Taught by: Ashwin Subramaniyan
Workshop Outcomes:
Open to dance, music and percussion students of all levels
Date/Tentative Time
The instruction will be 1 75 minute session.
Saturday, April 18, 2026: 1:00-2:15 pm
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