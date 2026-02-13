Leela Foundation

Hosted by

Leela Foundation

About this event

Carnatic Music Workshops (April 18, 20 and 21). Venue TBD

1018 Morrisville Pkwy

Morrisville, NC 27560, USA

Carnatic Vocal - Intermediate
$150

Venue: Tentatively 1018 Morrisville Pkwy, Morrisville, NC 27560 USA

Taught by:  Anugrah Lakshmanan

Workshop Outcomes

  • Technique building for improving vocal delivery and rhythm
  • 3-4 Compositions from this suggested listing:
    • Bhadrashila Raja – Kuntalavarali – Bhadrachala Ramadas
    • Bhalira Vairagya – Kalavathi – Bhadrachala Ramadas
    • Mantiramavadhu Neeru (Thevaram) – Chenchurutti – Jnana Sambandar
    • Sri Gananatham Bhajare – Ishamanohari – Muthuswami Dikshitar
    • Kamalasana Vandita – Nottuswaram – Muthuswami Dikshitar

Suggested Pre-requisite: The participant has learnt a minimum of 3 aadi taala varnams.

Date/Tentative Time

The instruction will be 3 sessions of 75 minutes each.

Saturday, April 18, 2026: 10:00 am-11:15 am

Monday, April 20, 2026: 5:30-6:45 pm

Tuesday, April 21, 2026: 5:30-6:45 pm

Veena - Intermediate
$150

Venue: TBD

Taught by:  Smt. Jayashree Aravind

Workshop Outcomes

  • Intensive and effective practice techniques to vastly improve veena playing
  • Nottuswaras and kritis from the following selection:
    • Kamalāsana Vandita – Shankarabharanam (Nottuswaram) – Muthuswami Dikshitar
    • Girirajasutha Thanaya – Bangala – Thyagaraja
    • Shree Gananatham Bhajare – Ishamanohari – Muthuswami Dikshitar
    • Raghunayaka – Hamsadhwani – Thyagaraja

Suggested Pre-requisite: The participant has learned jathiswarams and above

Date / Tentative Time

The instruction will be 3 sessions of 60 minutes each.

Saturday, April 18, 2026: 9:30-10:30 am

Monday, April 20, 2026: 5:00-6:00 pm

Tuesday, April 21, 2026: 5:00-6:00 pm

Veena - Advanced
$150

Venue: TBD

Taught by:  Smt. Jayashree Aravind

Workshop Outcomes

  • Intensive and effective practice techniques to vastly improve veena playing
  • Aspects of bani (tradition, style and technique of a particular guru/school of learning)
  • Select Kritis from the following options:
    • Paripalayamam – Reethigaulai – Swati Tirunal
    • Janani Mamav – Bhairavi – Swati Tirunal
    • Pagavari – Hamsadhwani – Patnam Subramania Iyer
    • Select Swathi Thirunal padams, javalis.

Suggested Pre-requisite: The participant has learned 5 varnams and above

Bonus: Veena Advanced students are strongly encouraged to also attend the intermediate workshop to learn intensive techniques at no additional cost.

Date / Tentative Time

The instruction will be 3 sessions of 60 minutes each.

Saturday, April 18, 2026: 11:00 am-12:00 noon

Monday, April 20, 2026: 6:30-7:30 pm

Tuesday, April 21, 2026: 6:30-7:30 pm

Mridangam - Intensive
$150

Venue: TBD

Taught by:  Ashwin Subramaniyan

Workshop Outcomes

  • Tala clarity: Develop a strong understanding of rhythmic cycles and maintain accurate timing
  • Laya development: Improve tempo control, speed variation, and rhythmic flow
  • Accompaniment skills: Support dance and music with precise, responsive rhythmic patterns
  • Sollu Kattu / Jathi / Konnakol: Structure and perform rhythmic syllables with clarity and precision

Date/Tentative Time

The instruction will be 3 sessions of 75 minutes each.

Saturday, April 18, 2026: 1:00-2:15 pm (Sollu Kattu)

Monday, April 20, 2026: 5:30-6:45 pm

Tuesday, April 21, 2026: 5:30-6:45 pm

Sollu Kattu - Language of Rhythm
$50

Venue: TBD

Taught by:  Ashwin Subramaniyan

Workshop Outcomes

  • Clarity of syllables: Articulate sollu kattu with correct pronunciation and precision
  • Structuring patterns: Understand how syllables form jathis and rhythmic sequences
  • Performance skills: Recite and apply sollu kattu confidently in rhythm and coordination

Open to dance, music and percussion students of all levels


Date/Tentative Time

The instruction will be 1 75 minute session.

Saturday, April 18, 2026: 1:00-2:15 pm


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