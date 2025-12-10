Carnation Ovation at Reynolds Middle School Winter Concert

Offered by
About this shop
1 Single Carnation Stem
Includes:
+ Note and Tissue Paper
+ Raffle Ticket
2 Carnation Stems
Includes:
+ Note and Tissue Paper
+ 2 Raffle Tickets
5 Carnation Stems
Includes:
+ Note and Tissue Paper
+ 5 Raffle Tickets
Donate a single carnation stem to a hardworking instructor or staff member who helped make our concert possible!
Includes 1 raffle ticket.
Purchase additional raffle tickets for our Lancaster Symphony Orchestra giveaway! Chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to an upcoming concert.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!