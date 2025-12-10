Reynolds Middle School PTO

Offered by

Reynolds Middle School PTO

About this shop

Carnation Ovation at Reynolds Middle School Winter Concert

Single (1) Carnation
$3

1 Single Carnation Stem

Includes:

+ Note and Tissue Paper

+ Raffle Ticket

2 Carnations
$5

2 Carnation Stems

Includes:

+ Note and Tissue Paper

+ 2 Raffle Tickets

5 Carnations
$10

5 Carnation Stems

Includes:

+ Note and Tissue Paper

+ 5 Raffle Tickets

Donate a Carnation to Staff!
$3

Donate a single carnation stem to a hardworking instructor or staff member who helped make our concert possible!


Includes 1 raffle ticket.

Raffle Ticket
$1

Purchase additional raffle tickets for our Lancaster Symphony Orchestra giveaway! Chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to an upcoming concert.

Add a donation for Reynolds Middle School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!