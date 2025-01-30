Carnegie Hall 2026

This 2nd payment to sing at Carnegie Hall on April 26, 2026. Due November 15, 2025. Additional payments will be required to reach your total dues of $1,300.
This final payment to sing at Carnegie Hall on April 26, 2026. Due February 15, 2026. This is the final payment required to reach your total dues of $1,300.
You can use this option to fully pay for your spot to sing at Carnegie Hall on April 26, 2026.
Non-Performer Package Deposit(s) Only!
Non-Performer Deposits MUST be made by a registered performer who has submitted a signed contract. All payments made for non-performers follow the same guidelines outlined within the contract.
This deposit reserves your spot to attend closed rehearsals, receive one concert ticket, and admission to the post-concert dinner cruise. This payment of $600 must be received by February 15, 2026.
The completion of payment following early deposit. If you wish to add a non-performer that did not pay an early deposit, do not select this payment, but rather use the Full Payment option.
Non-Performer Package Deposit(s) Only!
Non-Performer Deposits MUST be made by a registered performer who has submitted a signed contract. All payments made for non-performers follow the same guidelines outlined within the contract.
This deposit reserves your spot to attend closed rehearsals, receive one concert ticket, and admission to the post-concert dinner cruise. This payment of $300 must be received by February 15, 2026.
Non-Performer Package Deposit(s) Only!
Non-Performer Deposits MUST be made by a registered performer who has submitted a signed contract. All payments made for non-performers follow the same guidelines outlined within the contract.
This deposit reserves your spot to attend closed rehearsals, receive one concert ticket, and admission to the post-concert dinner cruise. This payment of $300 must be received by November 15, 2026.
The final payment to sing at Carnegie Hall on April 26, 2026 is due February 15, 2026. This is the first payment required to reach your total dues of $1,300.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing