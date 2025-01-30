Carnegie Hall 2026

2nd Deposit
$350

This 2nd payment to sing at Carnegie Hall on April 26, 2026. Due November 15, 2025. Additional payments will be required to reach your total dues of $1,300.

Final Payment
$650

This final payment to sing at Carnegie Hall on April 26, 2026. Due February 15, 2026. This is the final payment required to reach your total dues of $1,300.

Full Payment
$1,300

You can use this option to fully pay for your spot to sing at Carnegie Hall on April 26, 2026.

Non-Performer Package Full Payment
$600

Non-Performer Package Deposit(s) Only!
Non-Performer Deposits MUST be made by a registered performer who has submitted a signed contract. All payments made for non-performers follow the same guidelines outlined within the contract.

This deposit reserves your spot to attend closed rehearsals, receive one concert ticket, and admission to the post-concert dinner cruise. This payment of $600 must be received by February 15, 2026.

Non-Performer Final Payment 2/2
$300

The completion of payment following early deposit. If you wish to add a non-performer that did not pay an early deposit, do not select this payment, but rather use the Full Payment option.


Non-Performer Package Deposit(s) Only!
Non-Performer Deposits MUST be made by a registered performer who has submitted a signed contract. All payments made for non-performers follow the same guidelines outlined within the contract.

This deposit reserves your spot to attend closed rehearsals, receive one concert ticket, and admission to the post-concert dinner cruise. This payment of $300 must be received by February 15, 2026.

New Non Performer Package payment 1/2
$300

Non-Performer Package Deposit(s) Only!
Non-Performer Deposits MUST be made by a registered performer who has submitted a signed contract. All payments made for non-performers follow the same guidelines outlined within the contract.

This deposit reserves your spot to attend closed rehearsals, receive one concert ticket, and admission to the post-concert dinner cruise. This payment of $300 must be received by November 15, 2026.

NEW Participant Registration Deposit
$650

The final payment to sing at Carnegie Hall on April 26, 2026 is due February 15, 2026. This is the first payment required to reach your total dues of $1,300.

