Carnesville Lions Club Grand Ole Flag Festival 50/50 Raffle

1 Ticket
$5
You do not have to be present to win. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
5 Tickets
$20
You do not have to be present to win. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
Add a donation for Carnesville Lions Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!