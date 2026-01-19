Fox Creek Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Fox Creek Elementary PTO

About this event

CARNIVAL AT THE CREEK 2026

Fox Creek Elementary School

Tickets 4/$1
$1

** FRIENDLY REMINDER **
Upon checkout, be sure to CHANGE the dropdown box fees next to "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️". You can change to ANY amount INCLUDING $0.00

All-Inclusive Wristband
$25

All-Inclusive Wristbands purchased after 4:00PM Friday, February 20th.

** FRIENDLY REMINDER **
Upon checkout, be sure to CHANGE the dropdown box fees next to "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️". You can change to ANY amount INCLUDING $0.00

FCE Vendor
$75

We’re inviting local Fox Creek families, small businesses, and artisans to be part of our upcoming Fox Creek School Carnival by hosting a vendor table!

Add a donation for Fox Creek Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!