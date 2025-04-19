Carnival at the Pointe Silent Auction

Tomball Area Swim Club: Is your student interested in competition swimming, or would like to learn how to swim better this is the basket for you. Tomball Area Swim Club (TASC) is one of the premier swim clubs in our area offering year round opportunities for swimming and diving. This basket is the perfect basket if you are interested in trying out the sport of swimming.
Retail value of $345.00
Includes: Speedo Swim bag, Speedo Goggles, Speedo Kickboard, Team Shirt, Team Cap, Team Registration, One month of lessons,
Racking in the Cash (Kindergarten Basket)
$75
Starting bid
Kindergarten thinks you are one lucky parent! Make a bid and maybe you will go home with the chance to hit it big! New items added at the last minute. Help support our Kindergarten team and maybe you can be a winner too!
UScore Soccer
$25
Starting bid
Want to try out soccer for the first time, but don’t want to have to sit in the heat or cold to do it? This basket includes a $100 gift certificate and merchandise to get your player ready for the season.
K2 Movie Night
$20
Starting bid
Mom and Dad need a date night? This basket includes a gift certificate for the movies and a free Friday night at the gym. It has fun and childcare covered.
Did someone say gymnastics?
$20
Starting bid
Want a chance to try gymnastics, this basket has a free month of gymnastics at K2 along with fun swag.
Perfect for those hot summer days!
$10
Starting bid
Have a kid 7 and under? This place is perfect for those hot summer days when kids are restless. They can engage in imaginative play, there are interactive games and so much more. This basket includes 2 play passes and 2 activity kits.
Treat Yo Self!
$50
Starting bid
Need a chance to get away even for an hour? Curious in Korean skincare? This is basket for you. Dad’s don’t forget Mother’s Day is around the corner. This basket includes 2 Korean Specialty Facials worth $700, and a Beauty Gift Box worth $77. Bid on this basket and you have a gift for your wife, mom and even a sister.
Summer Bucket List (1st Grade Basket)
$30
Starting bid
Summer is right around the corner. We have everything you need to enjoy a fun day at the beach. This basket includes a cooler, water toys, goggles, kites, beach towels. Everything you need to have a fun field day. Support your first grade students by bidding on “Summer Bucket List.”
Little Beakers
$30
Starting bid
This basket is perfect for those hot summer days when you need a break and for them to have fun. This basket includes multiple gift cards, good for 1 hour open labs (4), $25 dollars toward a camp or birthday (2), and $50 toward a camp or birthday (2). It’s always a fun filled and educational day at Little Beakers.
Legends of the Game (4th grade)
$30
Starting bid
Love your Astros, Rockets and Texans? This is the perfect basket for the sports lover in your family. There are water bottles, speakers, sports memorabilia, etc. Support our 4th grade students and show your H-Town pride by bidding on the Legends of the Game basket.
Dinner is on Us! (Pre-K Basket)
$30
Starting bid
Tired of cooking? Need a break at the end of the week? Or need a reason for a date night? This is basket for you. It includes multiple gift cards to local restaurants and is sure to satisfy any craving you may have. It also has 10 different discounts to chick-fil-a! Support your Pre-K team and bid on “Dinner is on Us!” Today!
A Toy Story
$25
Starting bid
Third grade is our largest grade and they came out with not ONE but TWO different baskets this year. Basket #1 is perfect for summer fun, it includes games for both indoors and outdoors for all ages. Help support our 3rd grade team and bid on A Toy Story.
Items include: Playdoh Smoothie Blender, Playdoh Noodle Party, Connect 4, Headbandz Light Speed Game, Kinectic Sand Deluxe Playset, Velcro catch game (2), Dart Game, Nerf Gun, Playdoh Starter Kit, Slime Kit, Playdoh Tool Set, Math/Number Pop It, Lego Creator 3 n 1, 3 mini Ball Set, Hotwheels (5), Pop.pop poppers game
A Toy Story: A Builder’s Dream
$30
Starting bid
Third grade basket number 2 is a builder’s dream, with multiple lego sets, marble runs, and magnetic tile builders. Help support our 3rd grade team by bidding on A Toy Story: A Builder’s Dream.
Items include: Lego City Red Sports Car, Lego Technic Backhoe, Lego City Pizza vs Fire Truck, Lego Disney Moana 2, Lego Creator 3 n 1 Space Shuttle, Lego Creator 3 n 1 Race Plane, Lego Creator 3 n 1 Adorable Dogs, Puzzle Pipeline Building Block, Magnetic Building Tiles, Indoor/Outdoor Mini Glider
Fall into a Good Book
$20
Starting bid
Love Usbourne Books? Here is a wonderful collection of some of their bestsellers! This has something for every age group, for both boys and girls. Need to add to your home library? This is the basket for you!
Items include: Fingerprint Activities: Under the Sea, Dragon Magic Painting Book, “Class Picture”, Tiny Science!, “Hooray, It’s Trash Day”, “Lightening Girl”, “Axel Beast”, “Fairy Unicorns”, Look and Find Puzzles, Fairyland coloring book, “Tiger and Friends”, “This Book Will Self Destruct”, “Let’s Explore the City”, and the first readers library collection.
Tomball Pride
$25
Starting bid
Our 2nd grade students came together to highlight the great things and businesses that make Tomball a cool place to live! There are multiple gift cards to restaurants downtown, small businesses and fun activities for the whole family. Help Support our 2nd grade team and bid on “Tomball Pride.”
Items include:
Aloha spa $50 gift cards, Just Love $25 gift card, Captain Brad’s $50 gift card, Brit’s Batch certificate for 1/2 batch of cookies and cupcakes, Pine Street gift card $20, Silver Strawberry $25 gift card, TXR Paintball Party up to 14 players, Tomball-opoly, Wildcat car scent, Wildcat Stickers, Wildcat socks.
