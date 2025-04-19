Carnival at the Pointe Silent Auction

Tomball Area Swim Club: Is your student interested in competition swimming, or would like to learn how to swim better this is the basket for you. Tomball Area Swim Club (TASC) is one of the premier swim clubs in our area offering year round opportunities for swimming and diving. This basket is the perfect basket if you are interested in trying out the sport of swimming. Retail value of $345.00 Includes: Speedo Swim bag, Speedo Goggles, Speedo Kickboard, Team Shirt, Team Cap, Team Registration, One month of lessons,

