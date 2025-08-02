Carnival For A Cause Raffle 2025

50/50 Raffle
$2

Win half of the Pot

Tacoma Rainier Tickets
$1

4 pack you pick day


Curtosey of the Tacoma Rainiers

Old Cannery Basket
$1

$100 Gift card

Gift card for fudge

A coffee cup and a blanket


Thank you to the Old Cannery!

Old Cannery Tote
$1

$100 Gift card

Blanket & Coffee Cup


Thank you to the Old Cannery!

Wine Basket
$1

2 bottles of Wine, Truffles and 2 wine glasses, wine stopper

Point Defiance Zoo
$1

2 tickets good any day


Curtosey of the Pt Defiance Zoo

Menchies- Round Cake
$1

Free round cake - Curtosey of the Bonney Lake Location - only to be redeemed in Bonney Lake

Red Barn Basket
$1

Be surprised!


Curtosey of Red Barn Market

Home improvement basket
$1

From Johnny General LLC 89 piece tool set with Jerky, soda, corn nuts and sunflower seeds!

30 minutes with Giggle & Create
$1

1 free 30 minute photo mini session with Giggle and Create Co.


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574855131911

Woofers Tote
$1

Mystery or refer to photo online


curtosey of Woofers Spanaway, WA

Woofers Basket
$1

1 dog basket - photo online.


curtosey of Woofers Spanaway, WA

Doggie Paradise Basket
$1

Blanket and Pet toy


curtosey of Doggie Paradise

Cookies & cake pops
$1

2 winners! Donated by Julia Saldana


https://www.facebook.com/julia.saldana.508029

Name sign
$1

Custom name sign by Ruben Reynaga $60 value


https://www.facebook.com/share/19gTWjog7Z/



Custom Press on nail set
$1

Press on set by Kay in Edgewood, WA $30 value


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574816818762

2 dozen custom cookies
$1

certificate for 2 dozen custom cookies made by Kalynns creation $70 value


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574769996432

Handmade Crochet Jellyfish
$1

5 winners!

You're my Jam Cup
$1

Cup and Pb&j Hand sanitizer

Better together Pb&j Set
$1

Mug, Sanitizer & pb ornament

Foot spa kit
$1

foot spa, cozy sock, foot scrub, foot lotion &nail brush Scent: Freesia

$40-Route 66 Gift Card
$1

$40 gift card Located in Orting


Thanks Route 66!

Kings Family Fun Center
$1

5 winners - Mini Golf - certificate for 4 games!


Each game valued at $12

Go Sports Bocce set
$1

Bocce set

Beach House Decor set
$1

refer to photo online

Funko Pop
$1

Freddy from Shazam and

Sinister Strange from Doctor Strange

PBJ for the Homeless Stanley Cup Topper
$1

2 winners


Big thanks to Justin Pell

PBJ Shirt
$1

your choice of PBJ For The Homeless Shirt - $15 value

Climb Tacoma
$1

3 winners - 1- 3 pack & 2 - 2 packs


each ticket valued at $29

Bath basket #1
$1

Trader Joes scrub and bath salts, thousand wishes Bath and Body Works candle and lotion, various other "spa" items.

Bath Basket #2
$1

4 bath bombs, foot peel mask, Bath exfoliation set, washcloths, and Bath and Body Works lotion:Dream Bright

Kids caboddle
$1

Kids makeup

$50 to Fiesta taqueria- tequila bar downtown puyallup
$1

Certificate In a jumbo martini glass!

Seahawks basket
$1
Scentsy basket
$1

Warmer and 7 melts

Kids racecar basket
$1

toys!

Self warming mug coffee basket
$1

Starbucks whole bean, self warming mug, and coasters

Pink basket!
$1

Starbucks 24oz cold cup, undated Disney prince calendar, pop it, and pineapple sign

Nightside distillery
$1

Enjoy fair scones and Nightside fruit punch!

Ipsy bundle 1
$1

beauty bundle! Pink bag “sealed with a kiss“

Ipsy bundle 2
$1

Blue bag, beauty bundle!

Bath and body works skincare bundle
$1

Bath and body works skincare system!

Kids Caboodle #2 With Light
$1

Kids Makeup with light and mirror

portrait session
$1

2 winners

Thank you Rivers Photography

social Media basket
$1

Refer to photo Online

Thanks Liz Benavidez

