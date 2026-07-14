A carnival banner with "CARNIVAL FOR A CAUSE" is at the top, with "SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES" below it, and the STAR MH FOUNDATION, INC. logo with a fishing rod and tagline at the bottom.
STAR MH Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

STAR MH Foundation, Inc.

About this event

CARNIVAL FOR A CAUSE - Sponsorship Opportunity

479 Ross Rd SE

Lancaster, OH 43130, USA

EXCLUSIVE Featured Attraction Sponsor
$300

Become one of our Exclusive event partners! Benefits Include:

  • One dedicated, full-color featured banner displayed at your designated activity station.
    Keep Your Banner after the event as a lasting reminder of your community support.
  • Exclusive Full-Color Business Logo displayed on the official event signage.
  • 100 Custom Coozies co-branded with Logo & STAR MH Logo, given to our community carnival supporters.
  • Choice of Five (5) Custom Stainless Steel Tumblers -OR- Twenty-Five (25) Custom Coozies co-branded with your business logo and STAR MH Foundation logo.
  • Community Visibility: Public Recognition during the event, on the Commemorative Event Banner, STAR MH Foundation Website, and across our Social Media Platforms and logo on back of Event T-Shirts.

Limited to Only 5 Exclusive Featured Attraction Sponsorships! Reserve yours Today!

Big Top Sponsor
$200

Help create the excitement of Carnival for a Cause. Benefits include:

  • One dedicated, full-color featured Yard SIgn displayed at your designated activity station. Keep your banner after the event as an everlasting reminder of your support
  • Elite Full-Color Business Logo displayed on the official event signage.
  • 50 Custom Coozies with Logo & STAR MH logo, given to our community carnival supporters.
  • Choice of Three (3) Custom Stainless Steel Tumblers -OR- Fifteen (15) Custom Coozies co-branded with your business logo and STAR MH Foundation logo.
  • Community Visibility: Public Recognition during the event, on the Commemorative Event Banner, the STAR MH Foundation Website, and across our Social Media Platforms and logo on back of Event T-Shirts.


Spotlight Sponsor
$150

Put your business in the spotlight while supporting a meaningful cause. Benefits include:

  • Premier Full-Color Business Logo displayed on the official event banner.
  • 25 Custom Coozies with Logo & STAR MH logo, given to our carnival supporters.
  • Enjoy to take home 10 Custom Coozies co-branded with your business logo and STAR MH Foundation logo.
  • Comuunity Visibility: Public Recognition during the event, on the Commemorative Event Banner, the STAR MH Foundation Website, and across our Social Media Platforms, and logo on back of Event T-Shirts.


Community Sponsor
$100

Every carnival needs its sponsor stars—thank you for helping ours shine. Benefits include:

  • Base/Standard Full-Color Logo displayed on the official event banner.
  • 10 Custom Coozies with Logo & STAR MH logo, given to our community carnival supporters.
  • Logo displayed on the back of the STAR MH Foundation Commemorative Event T-Shirt.
  • Community Visibility: Public Recognition during the event, on the Commemorative Event Banner, the STAR MH Foundation Website, and across our Social Media Platforms.


Add a donation for STAR MH Foundation, Inc.

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