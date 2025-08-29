Hosted by
Sanger Parent Teacher Organization
Butterfield - Carnival Game Sponsorship
Musical Cookie
$25
Add
Bowling
$25
Add
Pumpkin Pail Toss
$25
Add
Bucket Toss
$25
Add
Toilet Paper Toss
$25
Add
Ring Toss
$25
Add
Pumpkin Putt Putt
$25
Add
Javelin Throw
$25
Add
Nerf Shootout
$25
Add
Football Throw
$25
Add
TIC TAC TOE
$25
Add
Bone to Pick
$25
Add
Lollipop Pull
$25
Add
Guessing Booth
$25
Add
Cup Pong
$25
Add
Fishbowl Frenzy
$25
Add
Memory Cup
$25
Add
Car Race
$25
Add
Mini Hoop Shootout
$25
Add
Giant Connect 4
$25
Add
Basketball Shootout
$25
Add
Tattoo Station
$25
Add
Street Hockey
$25
Add
Duck Pond
$25
Add
Pool Noodle Battle
$25
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue