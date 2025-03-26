MVA Annual Carnival 2025

Supreme Carnival Package For Two item
Supreme Carnival Package For Two
$70
The BEST DEAL (value $88) - Supreme Carnival Package includes: 2 Dinner Tickets (includes 2 drinks) ($40) * 1 Raffle Ticket ($10) * 1 Bounce House Wristband (unlimited bouncing) ($15) * 25 Carnival Game tickets ($23)
Premium Carnival Package item
Premium Carnival Package
$50
A GREAT DEAL (value $58)- Premium Carnival Package includes: 1 Dinner Ticket & drink ($20) * 1 Bounce House Wristband (unlimited bouncing) ($15) * 25 Carnival Game tickets ($23)
Regular Carnival Package item
Regular Carnival Package
$35
A GOOD DEAL (value $43) - Regular Carnival Package includes: 1 Dinner Ticket & drink ($20) * 25 Carnival Game tickets ($23)
100 Carnival Game Ticketss item
100 Carnival Game Ticketss
$80
100 tickets that van be used for all the Carnival booths, Bounce House, Rock Wall and more!
50 Carnival Game Tickets item
50 Carnival Game Tickets
$42
50 tickets that van be used for all the Carnival booths, Bounce House, Rock Wall and more!
25 Carnival Game Tickets item
25 Carnival Game Tickets
$23
25 tickets that van be used for all the Carnival booths, Bounce House, Rock Wall and more!
5 Carnival Game Tickets item
5 Carnival Game Tickets
$5
5 tickets that van be used for all the Carnival booths, Bounce House, Rock Wall and more!
20 Raffle Tickets item
20 Raffle Tickets
$150
150 tickets which can be used for the raffle or for the "Pop-a-Balloon" booth.
10 Raffle Tickets item
10 Raffle Tickets
$85
85 tickets which can be used for the raffle or for the "Pop-a-Balloon" booth.
5 Raffle Tickets item
5 Raffle Tickets
$45
5 tickets which can be used for the raffle or for the "Pop-a-Balloon" booth.
1 Raffle Ticket item
1 Raffle Ticket
$10
1 ticket which can be used for the raffle or for the "Pop-a-Balloon" booth.
Dinner Ticket item
Dinner Ticket
$20
Dinner and a drink (soda or water)
BounceHouse Wristband item
BounceHouse Wristband
$15
Unlimited Visits to all Bounce Houses.
Add a donation for Marble Valley Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!