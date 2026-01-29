Park Ridge Community Church
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Park Ridge Community Church

About this event

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Carnival Silent Auction for PRCC

Pick-up location

100 Courtland Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068, USA

2 Tickets to the Chicago Bears item
2 Tickets to the Chicago Bears
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets to see a home game of the Chicago Bears at Soldier, with the exception of the Green Bay Packers. Game date TBD.

2 Tickets and Gear for the Chicago Cubs item
2 Tickets and Gear for the Chicago Cubs
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets to cheer on the Cubbies at Wrigley, at a mutually agreed upon game and sporting some nice new Cubs hats! Seats in Section 221, Row 7, Seats 5&6. Value $250

4 Tickets to the Chicago White Sox game! item
4 Tickets to the Chicago White Sox game!
$150

Starting bid

This voucher for 4 Gold Box Tickets at a 2026 regular season game. You and your pals will get to watch a great game with Sox swag to share! Excludes Opening Day, CUBS and NYY.

2Tickets to the Chicago Bulls Basketball Game item
2Tickets to the Chicago Bulls Basketball Game
$150

Starting bid

Come and cheer on the Bulls with this voucher for 2, that includes parking!

2 Tickets to a Paramount Show item
2 Tickets to a Paramount Show
$150

Starting bid

Productions include Dear Evan Hanson now through 03/22/26 or South Pacific 04/29/26 through 6/14/26. In addition to these two tickets to a Paramount production of your choice, $50 for Altiro Latin Fusion as well! Dinner and a show!

Private Tour for 10 item
Private Tour for 10
$150

Starting bid

Eugene Jarvis will personally welcome you to Raw Thrills, the place where the magic happens! A group of 10 will enjoy a day of gaming, learning about video game testing, and have a blast on this private tour behind the scenes.

4 Tickets to Chicago Sifonietta on May 10 item
4 Tickets to Chicago Sifonietta on May 10
$150

Starting bid

The Chicago Sinfonietta will be performing on Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 3 pm at the Pick-Staiger Concert Hall in Evanston. Music by three composers born to break the rules: Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Pae’s Blues, Ballad, Bebop: A Miles Davis Symphonic Tribute, and Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony. Conducted by Maestra Mei-Ann Chen; Clayton Stephenson - Guest Artist on Piano.

Auto Detailing item
Auto Detailing
$25

Starting bid

Treat your car to a full detailing with this gift certificate for $100 to Like New Auto Spa, 1050 Busse Hwy.

$100 Auto Repair item
$100 Auto Repair
$25

Starting bid

Get the oil changed or a tune up with this $100 Gift Certificate to the Family Owned Uptown Auto Repair, 300 Busse Hwy.

Dermani MedSpa Products item
Dermani MedSpa Products
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy this selection of products from Dermani MedSpa, including: 2 glass straws, Gentle Foaming Facial Cleanser, Hydra-Soft Moisturizing Cream, Exfoliating Micro Crystal Polish, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Gift certificate for 20 units of Botox, and a Gift Certificate for one Hydra Facial! (over $500 value)

3 Original Paintings by J. Roybal item
3 Original Paintings by J. Roybal
$75

Starting bid

Two 16x20" framed oil paintings on canvas and One 51"x38.5" framed oil painting on canvas featuring lighthearted whimsical, round-faced children playing instruments. These original paintings are priceless!

Two Porcelain Dolls from the Florence Maranuk Collections item
Two Porcelain Dolls from the Florence Maranuk Collections
$75

Starting bid

Take home these limited edition dolls, each with its own certificate of authenticity. "Mackenzie" and "Courtney" are absolutely precious and come wrapped with care in their original packaging.

Marriott Theatre Tickets item
Marriott Theatre Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets to a Marriott Theatre Mainstage Show; valid for 2026 performances before

December 18, 2026; includes a $50 gift certificate to Fire & Wine. Dinner and a show! Value $250

Park Ridge Mayor for a Day item
Park Ridge Mayor for a Day
$100

Starting bid

Join Mayor Maloney and enjoy being Mayor for a Day!

This experience is for youth 5 - 12 years old and might include dinner with the Major (and your family); parking in the Mayor's spot at City Hall; wearing the Mayor's sash as you meet City Council and Staff; sitting in the Mayor's spot and using the gavel, leading the Pledge of Allegiance and opening the City Council Meeting; celebrating a job well done with a personalized proclamation to commemorate your day!

Centennial Fitness Center item
Centennial Fitness Center
$50

Starting bid

This gift certificate allows the recipient to a 1-month Membership at the Centennial Fitness Center at 1515 W. Touhy Avenue. Certificate must be redeemed by May 31, 2026.

Beer on the Wall Tasting item
Beer on the Wall Tasting
$75

Starting bid

Head on over to Beer on the Wall for a private tasting event for you and 5 friends! Enjoy 4oz samples of beer/cider/seltzer/mead, while learning about the breweries and styles from our knowledgeable staff. Also includes a 4-pack of variety beer. Events take approximately 60 minutes. Guests may bring food or snacks.

Silent Disco item
Silent Disco
$150

Starting bid

Love to dance? Hate the loud noise? The Silent Disco is for you! Host a dance party for up to 20 people where the music is piped into headphones where you control the volume. Select from (or create!) three playlists that your guests can switch between, guaranteeing that everyone finds just the right beat to inspire their best moves. Perfect for intergenerational parties! 


Package includes up to three hours of music, 20 headphones, transmitters for three distinct stations, disco lights, and a host to run all of the tech. Create your own playlists or collaborate with the McCartys to find the right music for your group. Date and time to be agreed upon by both parties. Location provided by you or the Great Hall is an option, calendar permitting! 

Value $350


Metropolis Performing Arts Centre item
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Wizard of Oz performance on the Metropolis’ Main Stage. This adaptation contains all of the Oscar-winning songs from the movie including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Performance dates are July 8, 2026 - August 9, 2026; a $250 gift certificate to Foxtail on the Lake. Dinner and a show!

Value $350


The Harp and Fiddle Wine Dinner item
The Harp and Fiddle Wine Dinner
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a lovely evening out at this wonderful local gathering spot.  This voucher is good for two guests to attend an upcoming monthly wine dinner of your choice. Value: $250 (does not include tax or gratuity).

Expires: 11/30/26


Fitness Formula Club (FFC) item
Fitness Formula Club (FFC)
$100

Starting bid

1-month membership to any Fitness Formula Club location. Membership includes 3 one-hour personal training or Pilate sessions. Membership must be redeemed by 4-1-26. Trial and personal training sessions expire on 4-30-26.

Chicago Dogs Baseball Tickets item
Chicago Dogs Baseball Tickets
$50

Starting bid

(4) Infield Box Tickets for a 2026

Chicago Dogs Game at Impact Field in Rosemont. Not valid on Opening Day. Value: $100

Salon Revolution item
Salon Revolution
$100

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to Salon Revolution, includes four Gloss Absolu Keratase Hair products and wet detangler brush.

Value: $300 


Skylark Garage item
Skylark Garage
$75

Starting bid

Have your car serviced at the Skylark Garage - includes oil change, rotation of tires and brake inspection, relearn temps and a multipoint inspection. 

Value: $200

WineStyles item
WineStyles
$100

Starting bid

15 Person Wine Tasting Party at WineStyles (expiration August 31, 2026).  Enjoy an evening sampling 5 specially selected wines for your group of wine lovers! Value $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!