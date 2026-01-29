Carnival Silent Auction for PRCC

Love to dance? Hate the loud noise? The Silent Disco is for you! Host a dance party for up to 20 people where the music is piped into headphones where you control the volume. Select from (or create!) three playlists that your guests can switch between, guaranteeing that everyone finds just the right beat to inspire their best moves. Perfect for intergenerational parties!





Package includes up to three hours of music, 20 headphones, transmitters for three distinct stations, disco lights, and a host to run all of the tech. Create your own playlists or collaborate with the McCartys to find the right music for your group. Date and time to be agreed upon by both parties. Location provided by you or the Great Hall is an option, calendar permitting!

Value $350



